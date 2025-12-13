 Jamara Home Champions Community Support 

Omolabake Fasogbon

One of Nigeria’s hubs for electronics and home appliances, Jamara Home has lent its support to families and vulnerable groups at the recent Syrian Charity Bazaar and Fun Day in Lagos.

The initiative, which celebrated cultural exchange and community solidarity, also served as a platform for fundraising for disadvantaged communities.

In a gesture of goodwill, the firm donated some appliances, including refrigerators and air conditioners to some participants through event activities, offering practical benefits to the winners’ households.

Head of Marketing at Jamara Home, Oluwatomi Famiran said the gesture aligns with the company’s commitment of giving back to the community and making luxury meaningful in everyday life.

“Our participation underscores Jamara Home’s dedication to social responsibility, showing that our commitment goes beyond business operations. By providing practical, high-quality appliances, we aim to enhance the quality of life for Nigerian households,” he added.