Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort Set for Christmas, New Year Festivities

Charles Ajunwa

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, nestled within the hills of Ekiti State, is ready for fun-seeking guests who want to relax, explore, and discover during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Managed by Glocient Hospitality, Ikogosi resort, known globally for its rare warm and cold springs flowing side by side, is more than a scenic marvel; it’s a rejuvenating escape perfect for the holiday seasons.

According to the Senior Communications Specialist, Glocient Hospitality, Ifeoluwayimika Olaniyi, guests will be treated as “kings” during the Christmas and New Year activities in the resort.

Olaniyi said that guests would have the opportunity of visiting some landmark locations within the resort. Guests will also visit the Iconic Warm and Cold Springs, take a guided tour to the exact point where the two springs meet, dip their feet in the contrasting waters, and enjoy the serene forest walk surrounding this natural wonder. It’s one of Nigeria’s most beautiful spots and a must-see for visitors.

“They join the Christmas Bonfire Nights. As the stars come out, the resort lights up with music and laughter. Guests will gather around bonfires to enjoy grilled treats, local drinks, and live performances, a signature Ikogosi Christmas tradition that brings everyone together.”

Another thing of interest according to Olaniyi, is where guests will explore the trails and Arinta Waterfalls. “For nature lovers, hiking through the hills and forest paths around Ikogosi is a rewarding adventure. The nearby Arinta Waterfalls provide the perfect photo backdrop and a cool, refreshing end to a morning hike.

“Guests will enjoy a Spa and Wellness Session. The resort’s spa offers relaxation therapy, massages, and hydrotherapy sessions using natural spring water. It’s a perfect way to recharge before heading into the new year.

“They will dine and celebrate with festive Cuisine from Ekiti’s famous pounded yam and egusi to gourmet continental dishes, the resort’s restaurant serves something for everyone. There will be Christmas buffets, barbecue nights, and family-friendly dining all season long,” Olaniyi explained.