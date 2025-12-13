Eronini Triumph at Sir Okoye’s 50th Wedding Anniversary Golf Tournament

It was an amazing moment at the Sir Leo Okoye 50th Wedding Anniversary Golf Tournament held over the weekend at Aba Sports Club 1926 Golf Section, Abia State as Ronnis Eronini emerged overall best winner at the event.

Eronini, playing off handicap 15 played a net score of 68 to win the star prize at the tournament organised by the club management to celebrate Sir Leo Okoye, a renowned philanthropist, industrialist, and avid golfer, for his significant contributions to golf in the club and Nigeria at large.

In another development, S. T. Ajah played exciting golf as he finished top with a gross score of 77 to win the category one event ahead of Edeh Michael who also recorded 77 gross while U. C. Anoruo settled for third with 78 gross.

The category two event was won by O. C. John (6) having played 74 net just as Anthony Jude (11) and Orji Nwokeka (11) landed second and third place as they both played 79 net and 82 net respectively.

Moreover, the category three was a victory for Darlington Nwokolo (18) with 74 net ahead of Azubuike Enukeme (17) with 75 net to place second while Bill Amechi (18) with 78 net and Chike Orjiakor (18) with 87 net rested at third and fourth place.

Bella Samuel (18) with a net score of 79 net emerged winner in the ladies hcp 0 -18 category. Eunice Egwuatu (13) placed second with 82 net while the third place went to Osinachi Ndukwu (14) for playing 84 net.

Other winners included Justina Nwachukwu (28) with 70 net in the ladies hcp 19-28 event. Aicha Nwojo (36) won the ladies hcp 29-36 event with 73 net.

The veteran men’s witnessed Tunde Jackson (17) as winner with 74 net. Jerry Kalu won the Super vet men who played just 9 holes. Vet ladies ward went to Ifeyinwa Udeagbala (28) after recorded 87 net while Helga Ojo (14) won the super veteran ladies event that ended in 9 holes with 45 net.

Uche Dimgba (20) won the guests men 19-28 with 70 net, just as special guests (9 holes)

award was won by Chika Ileka (18) for playing 50 net.

Furthermore, Tunde Jackson won the nearest the pin, Edeh Michael and Osinachi Ndukwu clinched the longest drive men and ladies. Club President, Sir Nkene Enukeme won the best endeavour longest drive award.

Meanwhile, the professionals tournament was won by Magnus Onumajuru with a gross score of 75 gross. Stanley Omenuko with 78 gross, and Adunji Ondoka who played 78 gross settled for second and third spot.

Highlights of the event was the hole 19 conviviality and presentation of fabulous prizes to all those who distinguished themselves at the event.

The tournament brought together golf enthusiasts and dignitaries to celebrate Sir Leo Okoye’s milestone achievement. Showcasing top-notch golfing skills and sportsmanship as friends, family and golfing buddies of Sir Okoye hit the Aba golf course.

The celebrant over the years has sponsored numerous golf professionals, including Kingsley Okparaku and Nnamdi Chima, as well as being the sponsor of hole 12 at Aba Golf Club.