Since gaining promotion with Remo Stars from the Nigeria National League to the Nigeria Professional Football League at the end of the 2020–21 season, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has never looked back. After joining Inter Milan in the winter transfer of 2023, playing for the Super Eagles has been his dream. With the 2025 AFCON just a few days away, the Pisa midfielder may be living his dream as he has made Eric Chelle’s final list to the biennial competition in Morocco. It therefore ca dream come through for Akinsanmiro though he will have to fight for the shirt in the squad

Before the Nigeria’s final 28-man list was announced on Thursday, reports have already filtered in from Italy by Pisa SC manager, Alberto Gilardino, confirming that Inter Milan-owned Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has been named in Super Eagles’ final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

And true to type, when the roll call was unveiled, Akinsanmiro was among the midfielders Nigeria would be showcasing in Morocco.

It is the 21-year-old’s first senior national team call-up, a remarkable rise for a player who only made his Serie A debut earlier this year. Akinsanmiro’s inclusion follows an eye-catching start to life with newly promoted Pisa, where he has become one of the revelations of the season.

The Nigerian has made 11 league appearances, delivering one assist and twice earning man-of-the-match recognition. His energy, discipline and range of passing have stood out in a side battling for stability in Italy’s top flight.

The midfielder recently returned from a shoulder injury that kept him out against Sassuolo and Inter Milan. Introduced at halftime against Parma, he injected urgency into Pisa’s midfield and almost fashioned an equaliser, denied only by a teammate’s poor finishing.

The Super Eagles head coach is believed to view Akinsanmiro as a dynamic option in midfield: a willing runner, a tidy passer, and a box-to-box presence who offers attributes Nigeria currently lack behind Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka.

Pisa boss did little to hide his admiration for Ebenezer after Parma match, praising the youngster’s continued growth and confirming that he will soon depart for national duty. “Akinsanmiro? After Lecce (on December 12), he’ll miss several matches,” he said, as per FC Inter1908.

Nigeria opens camp on December 15 ahead of the AFCON, meaning Akinsanmiro is expected to be among the first arrivals. He could earn his maiden cap a day later in a pre-tournament practice match against Egypt. The Super Eagles begin their AFCON campaign on December 23 against Tanzania, with the competition kicking off two days earlier.

Inter Milan, who still own the midfielder, are tracking his progress closely. The Nerazzurri inserted a €6m option-to-buy and a slightly higher buy-back clause when loaning him to Pisa, allowing the former Italian champions to retain long-term control while evaluating his future next summer.

Meanwhile, Pisa have reiterated their intention to sign Akinsanmiro on a permanent deal despite their deepening relegation concerns, following a 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan last weekend.

The Serie A newcomers, who have relied heavily on the 21-year-old during his loan spell, maintain that the player has found the ideal environment to continue his development.

Before the match against Inter, which is Akinsanmiro’s parent club, Pisa issued a statement, cited by Tuttomercato, affirming that the midfielder remains an Inter player and that his current agreement includes an option for Pisa to buy him, while Inter retain a buy-back clause. The club added that they would have liked the midfielder to be available against Inter, but his loan deal prevented him from featuring.

Pisa president, Giuseppe Corrado expanded on the situation after the game, expressing confidence in Akinsanmiro’s growth and the club’s desire to keep him beyond this season.

“Akinsanmiro is a strong player, he’s Inter Milan’s, but we have the right to buy him,” Corrado said. “Of course, Inter also have the option to buy him back, but he’s a player we believe has found the ideal place to grow at Pisa. We would have liked to have him.”

Akinsanmiro started playing professionally for Remo Stars in 2020. He was part of the team that gained promotion from the Nigeria National League to the Nigeria Professional Football League at the end of the 2020–21 season.

In March 2022, Akinsanmiro briefly joined Alec Transfiguration, featuring in the Torneo di, where the team reached the final, losing to Sassuolo. On 31 January 2023, Akinsanmiro joined Italian club, Inter Milan on a permanent deal, signing a four-year contract. While playing for the club’s U19 team, he also received his first call-ups to the first team under manager Simone Inzagi.

On 24 May, he was an unused substitute on the bench for Inter Milan, as the club won their ninth Coppa Italia title. He made his first-team debut for Inter Milan on 25 February 2024, coming on as a substitute against Lecce.

On 19 July 2024, Akinsanmiro joined Serie B club, Sampdoria on a season-long loan, with an option to buy and a buy-back clause, and in July this year, he joined Pisa on loan. Akinsanmiro’s journey, from Remo Stars to Viareggio finalist and from Inter Milan debutant to a standout at Pisa, has accelerated rapidly.

Born in November 2004, he has shown the maturity and technical balance of a player several years older. Now, as he heads to his first major international tournament, Nigeria will hope his rise continues on continental soil.

With his dream of starring for the Super Eagles in sight, how well he utilises the opportunity remains to be seen.