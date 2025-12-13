DHQ Canvasses Joint Communication Within Military Command, Control System

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has called for the harmonisation of communication channels within the military’s command-and-control system, emphasising that unified communication is essential to improving operational efficiency across all theatres of operation.

This position was advanced by the Chief of Defence Communication (CDC), Major General Edore Agbebaku, during his maiden operational assessment visit to the Headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Major General Agbebaku was received with a comprehensive briefing on OPHK’s communication architecture before engaging in an interactive session with key commanders and communication specialists.

According to a statement by the Media Information Officer for OPHK, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen joint operational communication within the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The CDC’s visit, the statement noted, was aimed at evaluating existing communication infrastructure, improving information flow within the command-and-control framework, and deepening collaboration in the maintenance of critical communication assets.

The engagement also enabled him to interact directly with field commanders to better understand operational realities and determine how the Defence Communication Department could further support the theatre.

Major General Agbebaku revealed that DHQ has been reviewing several requests from the theatre and has approved the establishment of modular earth observation centres across all operational zones.

He explained that the visit followed directives from the Defence Headquarters to identify areas requiring strategic support, particularly within OPHK.

Reaffirming the central importance of joint communication in contemporary military operations, he stressed his commitment to achieving seamless interoperability across all services.

He advocated joint communication practices in the Armed Forces as a top priority, adding that

modifying privacy protocols within its networks is the way forward.

He urged all components of OPHK to sustain their synergy and assured the theatre of continuous backing from DHQ.

The CDC also commended the Theatre Commander, officers, and troops for their unwavering commitment to securing the North East and the country at large.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, welcomed the CDC and praised his dedication to strengthening national security through improved communication systems.

Emphasising the indispensable role of communication in warfare, he said, “If you haven’t got communication, you haven’t got anything.”

He added that the provision of additional communication assets would significantly enhance operational effectiveness.

Others present during the visit included the Deputy Theatre Commander, AVM Essen Efanga; Component Commanders; the General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu; as well as principal staff officers from across the theatre.