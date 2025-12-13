Brainjotter Signs Ambassadorial Partnership with Apex Network

Esther Oluku

Nigerian entertainer and content creator, Mr. Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, popularly known as Brainjotter has signed an ambassadorial partnership with cryptocurrency trading firm, Apex Network.

At a ceremony held in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Apex Network, Mr. Abraham Efemena, explained that the company’s vision is to build a future where innovation, opportunity and impact flows seamlessly across Africa and beyond and its partnership with Brainjotter aligns in this regard.

“Brainjotter represents creativity, consistency and a deep connection with his audience and that is exactly the kind of energy we want to bring into the Apex Network ecosystem”, he said.

Accepting the role, Brainjotter expressed excitement, and explained that he was inspired by integrity which has become a yardstick in a season of increasing economy pressures, while leveraging on the Apex brand to connect people with the crypto currency trading platform.

Brainjotter who also spoke with newsmen on the sidelines of the ceremony, shares inspiration behind his work which he said is to drive positive social change using the ordinary things. The ace skitmaker said: “People do not use social media as well as they should so my content aims to correct that narrative and make people understand that social media is a tool and not a weapon.”

“By creating awareness on seemingly ordinary things on social media, people can support meaningful change. The inspiration behind my contents is things around us. The ordinary things are what inspire the majority of my content. Every other message you see on my page is actually very deliberate, trying to correct one narrative or the other. People should understand that you should use that space to pass as many positive messages as possible.”