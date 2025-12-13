  • Saturday, 13th December, 2025

Brainjotter Signs Ambassadorial Partnership with Apex Network

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Esther Oluku 

Nigerian entertainer and content creator, Mr. Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, popularly known as Brainjotter has signed an ambassadorial partnership with cryptocurrency trading firm, Apex Network.

At a ceremony held in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Apex Network, Mr. Abraham Efemena, explained that the company’s vision is to build a future where innovation, opportunity and impact flows seamlessly across Africa and beyond and its partnership with Brainjotter aligns in this regard. 

“Brainjotter represents creativity, consistency and a deep connection with his audience and that is exactly the kind of energy we want to bring into the Apex Network ecosystem”, he said.

Accepting the role, Brainjotter expressed excitement, and explained that he was inspired by integrity which has become a yardstick in a season of increasing economy pressures, while leveraging on the Apex brand to connect people with the crypto currency trading platform.

Brainjotter who also spoke with newsmen on the sidelines of the ceremony, shares inspiration behind his work which he said is to drive positive social change using the ordinary things.  The ace skitmaker said: “People do not use social media as well as they should so my content aims to correct that narrative and make people understand that social media is a tool and not a weapon.”

“By creating awareness on seemingly ordinary things on social media, people can support meaningful change. The inspiration behind my contents is things around us. The ordinary things are what inspire the majority of my content. Every other message you see on my page is actually very deliberate, trying to correct one narrative or the other. People should understand that you should use that space to pass as many positive messages as possible.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.