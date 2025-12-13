Bauchi Governor Sponsors 355 Christians for 2025 Israel Pilgrimage

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has sponsored 355 Christian pilgrims for the 2025 pilgrimage to Israel, reaffirming his commitment to religious inclusivity and support for the Christian community.

The Executive Secretary of the State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Ibrahim Yakubu Gwallang, disclosed this yesterday at the commencement of the screening exercise for intending pilgrims held at the Board’s headquarters.

Gwallang described the governor’s gesture as a clear demonstration of inclusive governance, noting that the sponsorship reflects Bala Mohammed’s dedication to strengthening unity and supporting Christians in the state.

He urged the beneficiaries to pray for the governor’s success and conduct themselves responsibly throughout the process.

He further appealed to intending Pilgrims to ensure orderliness, present only genuine documents, and uphold the image of Bauchi State during the holy trip.

The Executive Secretary expressed gratitude to the governor for his continuous support, assuring that the Christian community will not disappoint him.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Christian Affairs, Pastor Zakka Magaji, congratulated the selected pilgrims and encouraged them to be worthy ambassadors of the state.

He lauded Governor Mohammed for consistently identifying with the Christian population in his administration, offering prayers for God’s continued guidance and wisdom upon him.

This year’s Team Leader, Mr. Haruna Mandabs, pledged a seamless and well-coordinated pilgrimage experience, adding that every effort is being put in place to ensure smooth operations.

The screening exercise is being conducted by officials from the National Christian Pilgrims Commission, the Nigeria Immigration Service, NDLEA, and medical personnel.