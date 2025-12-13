Alugo Delivers Stirring Keynote at Rwanda Silver Gala

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Senior Vice President of DVPPER Digital (Africa), Ademola Alugo has continued to lead partnerships, artist development, and continental music strategy, representing Africa’s talent on the global stage. Recently in Kigali Rwanda, Alugo earned standing ovation championing African unity, youth empowerment, and cross-border creative development.

The event saw Nigeria’s creative industry receive global recognition as Alugo, delivered the keynote address at the prestigious Silver Gala, hosted by the Sherrie Silver Foundation at the BK Arena in Kigali. The event brought together government dignitaries, diplomats, leading creatives, philanthropists, and business executives from across Africa.

The gala raised funds to support over 800 Rwandan youth through education, dance, mentorship, and access to healthcare. Alugo’s keynote emphasised continental unity, shared purpose, and generational impact. “It is a beautiful thing when purpose brings people together, not profit, not power, but purpose,” he said.

Referencing Rwanda’s history, he quoted President Paul Kagame: “Rwanda is a story of ordinary people who chose to do extraordinary things.” He continued: “As Africans, our journeys may differ, but our purpose is the same, to light paths where others are still walking in the dark. A candle loses nothing by lighting another.”

The keynote earned a standing ovation inside the arena. The gala also featured performances by Massamba Intore, Juno Kizigenza, Butera Knowless, Ross Kana, Chriss Eazy, and the Sherrie Silver Foundation troupe. The BK Foundation pledged to sponsor school fees for 100 Rwandan youths, further strengthening long-term youth development.