Aiyedatiwa: FG Has Revalidated Ondo Deep Sea Port Licence

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the revalidation of the state’s deep sea port licence, a milestone he described as pivotal for industrialisation and investments in the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa made the announcement yesterday, while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders at the final expanded quarterly meeting for 2025 at the International Culture and Event Centre, The Dome, in Akure.

He explained that the licence, initially secured from the federal government during his tenure as deputy governor, faced delays due to a naming error in the original business case.

“There was an error in terms of the name of the potential investor. It created setbacks because the licence was not in the name of Deep Sea Port Limited. We had to start new processes and prepare a brand-new full business case,” he said.

The Governor revealed the port will be located in Erunona, Ilaje local government area, which boasts the state’s longest coastline and serves as a gateway to global trade.

The corridor, he added, would host chemical plants producing fertilisers, the Sunshine Petroleum Zone, and a modular refinery with a 500,000-barrel capacity, all at different planning and development stages.

“A lot is happening. The MOU has been signed, land allocated and preliminary work done. Construction on the modular refinery has already begun,” he said, underlining the state’s readiness for large-scale investments.

He emphasised infrastructure development as central to the administration’s strategy, noting that roads to industrial zones are being dualised and modernisation projects are ongoing. Preparations for residential, educational, and hospitality facilities to support an anticipated population increase are also underway.

Highlighting social achievements, Dr. Aiyedatiwa noted that 412 primary healthcare centres have been completed or nearing completion, ambulances provided to all local governments, and doctors’ welfare prioritised.

“Security remains a key focus, with 512 personnel deployed across the state, supported by command and control centres. Traditional rulers have been prioritised with enhanced salaries and mobility to strengthen grassroots oversight,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa urged party unity, stressing that personal ambitions should not divide the APC. Recalling his governorship primary, he said, “Even if your aspirant does not secure a ticket, it should not divide the party. Eight of 15 aspirants supported me immediately, and the others eventually joined. That is the way it should be.”

He also called for unity ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Linking state progress to national reforms, the Governor said improved fiscal policies have allowed Ondo to invest in infrastructure, security, and industrial projects while reducing debt.