NIGERIAN TALENT MANAGER PETER ARIWAODO DRIVES GLOBAL VISIBILITY FOR AFRICAN CREATIVES FROM THE UK

Nigerian-born talent manager, public speaker, and CEO of Omiomio TV Ltd, Peter Ariwaodo, popularly known as MC Omiomio, has continued to amplify the voice of Nigerian creatives on the global stage, using his platform in the United Kingdom to champion excellence, representation, and cultural pride.

Speaking on how he uses his growing influence to elevate Nigerian talent internationally, Peter said his work is rooted in intentionality and visibility. According to him, “Everything I do, whether it’s talent management, content creation, speaking engagements, or live events, is about showcasing Nigerian excellence with pride and professionalism… when Nigerian talent shows up globally, we show up prepared, confident, and excellent.”

Peter (Mc Omiomio), who has become a recognisable figure in the UK entertainment and media space, said his journey abroad was driven by the desire to ensure African talent is not confined by borders. He noted that relocating came with major challenges. “Starting over, building credibility, navigating cultural differences, and breaking into established spaces were real challenges,” he said, adding that the biggest hurdle was earning trust in an industry that often underestimates African creatives. He overcame these barriers, he explained, by staying “consistent, professional, and results-driven.”

As CEO of Omiomio TV Ltd, Peter Ariwaodo popularly known as MC Omiomio is redefining opportunities for African creators by offering high-quality digital and media services that maintain cultural authenticity while meeting global standards. He explained that the company’s goal is not only to promote talent but to develop long-term brands. “We know the African story because we live it, and we package it in a way that competes internationally,” he noted.

Balancing multiple creative roles—talent manager, podcaster, comedian, and event host— Peter said he blends humour, culture and professionalism to create impactful experiences for diverse audiences. He described his approach as deliberate: using humour to connect, culture to add depth, and professionalism to sustain credibility.

While he avoided mentioning specific names, Peter highlighted the growth of several Nigerian and African talents he has worked with who have transitioned from local platforms to international visibility. “Watching them evolve into global-ready talents reminds me why I do this work… success is not a destination but a journey,” he remarked.

Beyond talent management, Peter also uses his public speaking engagements and podcast, The Diary of a Nigerian in the UK (DOANUK), to mentor young creatives across the diaspora. His message to the next generation is clear: ownership, preparation, and confidence in identity. “Talent alone is not enough. When you combine skill, knowledge, and self-belief, you become unstoppable,” he said, stressing the importance of discipline, branding, and understanding contracts.

Looking ahead to 2026, Peter revealed major expansion plans for Omiomio TV Ltd and a lineup of international collaborations, talent tours, and live podcast experiences. A headline project is the next edition of the signature concert, “Relaxing Your Nerves with MC Omiomio,” scheduled for summer 2026 in the UK. He noted that the focus moving forward is on growth, legacy building, and ensuring Nigerian culture continues to influence global audiences.

With a vision centred on elevating African voices, Peter Ariwaodo remains committed to shaping a world where Nigerian creatives are not only seen but celebrated on the highest stages.