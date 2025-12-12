Katsina Rolls Out 2026 Action Plan for Business Reform

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has unveiled the 2026 Business Enabling Reform Action Plan (BERAP) to provide a robust and affable environment for local entrepreneurs and large-scale investors to operate in the state.

Launched at the old Government House, Thursday, the BERAP is designed to significantly boost investment and revive the state’s traditional and digital economies for improved productivity.

The state government’s economic revitalisation initiative implemented by the Katsina Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), will also enhance transparency and accountability in critical business and administrative sectors.

Unveiling the BERAP during an interactive session with the organised private sector and Federal Government business regulatory agencies, the KIPA Director General, Ibrahim Tukur Jikamshi, said it was a pathway for business revolution in the state.

He said the 2026 business enabling reform action plan will pave the way for improved land administration and land investment process and increased fibre optic network deployment and access to broadband.

Other reforms encapsulated in the action plan, he said, were quick determination of commercial disputes and increased sustainable large-scale investment, among others.

Jikamshi said the BERAP was among other decisive steps taken by the government to overhaul its economic landscape, aiming to forge a more robust and business-friendly environment for investors and entrepreneurs.

Rather than a top-down directive, Jikamshi explained that the 2026 business enabling reform action plan reflects the realistic business community’s needs, crafted by his agency through a grassroots approach.

“We have simplified this process to them and given them what we seek to deliver in 2026, and the expected outcomes in areas of land administration, transparency in payment of business fees and timeline,” he added.

The KIPA boss called on local and foreign investors to Key into the state government’s sustainable economic opportunities by investing their resources in the state for socio-economic activities to thrive.