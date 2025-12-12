Deputy Speaker Kalu Congratulates Gov Uzodinma on 67th Birthday

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma on his 67th birthday.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, hailed the remarkable strides made by the governor, noting that under his leadership, Imo state has witnessed renewed progress across key sectors, from infrastructure to education to security, healthcare, and economic development.

According to him, Uzodinma’s unwavering commitment to good governance, transparency, and the well-being of the people remains evident in the projects being commissioned, reforms being implemented, and the policies designed to uplift communities across the state.

The Deputy Speaker added that his dedication to building a more prosperous, secure, and inclusive state is truly commendable, and his efforts continue to resonate positively with Ndi Imo at home and in the diaspora.

Kalu said, “On behalf of my family and the good people of Bende Federal Constituency, I join millions of well-wishers across Nigeria and beyond in celebrating His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, Executive Governor of Imo State, on the joyous occasion of his birthday. Governor Uzodimma’s unwavering dedication to good governance, infrastructural renewal, security, and economic stability has remained a source of hope and reassurance to the people. Under his stewardship, Imo State has witnessed transformative reforms, renewed confidence in government institutions, and a steady drive towards sustainable development.

“As he marks this new chapter of life, we commend his steadfast leadership, his passion for people-centred policies, and his relentless pursuit of peace and progress. We pray that God grants His Excellency good health, wisdom, and greater grace to continue steering Imo State toward a future defined by growth, harmony, and shared opportunity.”