Cross River, Mesotho Group Sign MoU for Calabar Ultramodern Market

The Cross River State Government has partnered with Mesotho Group for the construction of the Calabar Ultramodern International Market, a landmark project set to transform the city’s commercial landscape.

The agreement, signed through a public-private partnership (PPP), represents a significant step towards modernizing trade infrastructure in the state.

At the signing ceremony, the Commissioner for Commerce, Dr. Abigail Orok, welcomed Mesotho Group, describing the moment as “glorious” for Cross River State.

She congratulated the group on emerging as the preferred bidder following a rigorous selection process and assured them of the government’s full support.

“By the grace of God Almighty, we have been able to sign the agreement for the construction of Calabar Ultramodern Market. This has been a vision of this government since Governor Bassey Otu assumed office,” Orok said.

The commissioner said the market will provide modern facilities designed to improve the trading experience for both buyers and sellers.

“Within the next two years, Calabar will have an international market with all the facilities a modern market should have, including a jetty, top-notch security, and a water view. This will create a clean, organized and safe environment for traders and shoppers,” she explained.

The market will be sited at Esit Ebom community in Calabar South, with over 40 plots already secured for the project.

Dedicated sections will be allocated to various traders, ensuring an orderly, modern marketplace.

Orok added that the market, when operational, would put an end to the popular Watt Market, which has continued to be an eyesore in the beautiful city of Calabar.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, the Permanent Secretary, Orok Okon, described the signing as the culmination of a long journey.

“Today, we have put pen to paper and sealed the agreement under the PPP arrangement. We look forward to Mesotho Group doing their part, while we provide an enabling environment and all that is required from government to ensure this arrangement works. I trust that the agreement and its timelines will be adhered to, and at the end, we will be grateful to the governor who made this possible,” he said.

The Managing Director and CEO of Mesotho Group, Jerry Joseph Damara, stated that the firm specializes in market development and called for maximum support from the state government.

“We are coming from Abuja to a new terrain, and your cooperation will ensure that the market works efficiently for everyone. This project is not just for high-class traders; it is for ordinary business people, including those selling fish and other everyday commodities,” Damara said.

He commended the state government for its resilience and focus in driving the project, adding that such commitment will benefit both the people of Cross River and investors alike.