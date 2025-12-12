CHM Cautions Youths against Drug Abuse

The Christ Hospital Ministry (CHM) has raised concerns over the rapid increase of mental health illness in the country stating that it needs to be urgently addressed.

The group state this its mental health seminar held in Ikeja, Lagos with the themed, ‘Hope and Reassurance,” and attended by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), policy makers and secondary schools students.

According to CHM, bad economy, consumption of hard drugs and peer pressure are the factors that contributed to the increase of cases of mental illnesses in the country especially among young ones and has therefore, cautioned the youths against drug abuse.

Speaking at the event, President of CHM Worldwide, Rev. Samuel Ajibola, underscored the importance of the seminar stating that the “rise in the consumption of hard drugs especially among youths and children was alarming and that necessary urgent addressing was needed to curb the situation.”

Ajibola urged youths and children to ignore peer pressure and “avoid situations that would lead them to drug consumption,” urging that they stick to good habits.

Also speaking, Vice President, CHM Africa, Joyce Akinola, lamented the rise of mental illness staring that it was a global issue.

She stated that poor economy was a factor that contributed to mental illness saying that youths turned to drugs to escape pressure.

She said: “If we look into the present situation economically, then you know why these young ones are under pressure. The economy is very bad, the money is not following anymore, and parents are under pressure.

“When the children ask for funds, what the parents give freely before, they question it. Once they ask the children what they want to use the money for, the children withdraw from asking and instead of coming out and to tell the parents what exactly they need, they begin to look for alternate approaches and in the process bring themselves under so much pressure that they look for substances to calm themselves.”

Akinola said that the ministry planned to create awareness through campaigns inorder to sensitise communities on the dangers of drugs to health.

On her part, a Consultant Psychiatrist and Community Advocate, Grace Ijarogbe emphasised the urgency to address mental health challenges stating that the response towards the crises is slow.

She urged policy makers to integrate subjects on mental health in schools inorder to educate young ones on dangers of substances to the mental wellbeing.

“Good mental health is not just the absence of mental illness. When we say someone has good mental health, it means that they are able to think logically, you are able to use your body properly, you not hurtful to anyone, you can respond appropriately to everything going on around you.

“When children have been made to take good decisions, then they are mentally well. They don’t need drugs for assistance,” she said.