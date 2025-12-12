Be Merciless to Bandits, Air Marshall Aneke Charges Commanders

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has directed Air Component Commanders under the Joint Task Force, North Central, Operation Whirl Stroke, to deal decisively and mercilessly with bandits destabilising communities within the zone.

He further urged them to intensify air operations in their Areas of Responsibility while sustaining critical support to ongoing military campaigns across the country.

The directive was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

He noted that the CAS issued the charge during his maiden operational visit to Tactical Air Command (TAC) and its co-located units in Makurdi on Friday.

During the visit, Air Marshal Aneke outlined the NAF’s strategic shift toward intelligence-led and technology-enabled operations, anchored on a strengthened safety culture.

He stressed that operational efficiency would increasingly depend on innovation and the optimal use of recently acquired air platforms and combat assets.

He reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to air power readiness, welfare-driven warfare, and smarter operational strategies designed to maximise mission impact.

According to the statement, the visit formed part of the CAS’s nationwide tour of frontline units to assess operational conditions, strengthen command presence, and reinforce expectations for improved mission delivery.

“This is not the time to slow down,” he declared.

He added, “To retain the initiative in today’s complex security environment, we must ensure the highest levels of aircraft serviceability, weapons readiness, and personnel proficiency. Nigerians recognise your sacrifices, and they rely on us to remain effective and mission-ready.”

Air Marshal Aneke also underscored the importance of personnel welfare, stressing that operational excellence cannot be separated from the well-being of officers and airmen.

Reiterating his policy of ‘Welfare for Enhanced Warfare’, he assured personnel that Headquarters NAF would continue to prioritise prompt payment of allowances, improved living and working conditions, and robust administrative and medical systems.

He encouraged open communication within the Service, adding: “I want to hear your concerns directly because your welfare affects our fighting power.

“While we cannot resolve every issue at once, we will apply a structured, prioritised approach to tackle the most pressing challenges,” he said.

He further acknowledged the Federal Government’s substantial investment in modern aircraft, armaments, and advanced training programmes.

“The Federal Government has shown immense confidence in us through unprecedented support. It is our responsibility to justify that trust by delivering measurable results grounded in discipline, professionalism, and excellence,” he said.

In his response, the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Patrick Obeya, expressed gratitude for the CAS’s clear guidance and pledged TAC’s total commitment to his vision.

He assured that personnel across TAC remain motivated and prepared to deliver decisive air power whenever and wherever required.

The CAS, in turn, commended their professionalism and dedication. “Your contributions to Operation Whirl Stroke and other operational theatres demonstrate that Tactical Air Command remains indispensable to our mission. Your courage and devotion continue to inspire confidence across the country,” he said.

While acknowledging their invaluable efforts, Air Marshal Aneke cautioned that the prevailing security landscape demands sustained vigilance and heightened readiness.

He reiterated that the NAF under his leadership will continue to pursue an environment that is safe, supportive, and operationally efficient, with welfare, career development, and combat effectiveness at its core.