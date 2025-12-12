Anambra: A Never Ending Fight for Supremacy Between Obi, Soludo

Governor ChukwumaSoludo of Anambra State and ex-governor of the State, Mr Peter Obi, are pitched politically against each other again. David-Chyddy reports that both men who are not strangers to each other will not stop fighting for supremacy.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party during the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi and Governor of Anambra State, Prof. ChukwumaSoludo are two Anambra men who have a long history in many spheres of life.

Be it in leadership positions, in their educational endeavors, relationship and family ties. But at each turn, the duo of Peter Obi and ChukwumaSoludo never fail to engage each other. Many usually see Soludo as the aggressor, but Obi, a man of calm mien and smooth talks is not also a coward. Many who know him insist he engages less verbally but does more in areas that are not visible to all.

Recently, Obi ignited what has turned out the fire that commenced a fresh round of tussle when during the 2025 Anambra Governorship election, he harmlessly told journalists in an interview immediately after voting at his Amatutu village polling unit, that he was not on the ballot, but only came to exercise his franchise as a good citizen, noting that he has long passed the stage of running for governor as he dropped the toga 13 years ago. He likened politics to football, saying he plays in the Champions League, while those in the governorship contest on that day were merely in division one.

Obi told journalists: “I’m not on the ballot. I only came to cast my vote. I served as governor 13 years ago and have since moved on to a higher level in national politics. In football terms, if gubernatorial candidates are in the First Division, I am in the Champions League. I ran for vice president in 2019 and for president in 2023, winning 11 states and Abuja. I play well at that level, and my record speaks for itself. In both the old and new Anambra, only Jim Nwobodo and I became governors in our forties. I was the first to serve a second tenure.”

These may have provoked thoughts in Soludo, who didn’t spare any time in replying. Being a man not to shy away from expressing his opinion, the governor on an auspicious day; the very day he picked up his certificate of return, after winning the governorship election. He went straight for Obi’s jugulars, describing him as a “frustrated politician without a club”.

Responding, even without mentioning Obi, he said: “Nobody likes to lose and it is painful. They put in everything they had to unsitSoludo. They had his picture on their posters, had him raise their hands at rallies as endorsement, criss crossed the state, marched through streets, went to communities tours. I even saw the video where he was pleading with his community not to let him down, but the election came and it is a shock to them and they couldn’t stand it. We even left his polling unit out of pity, but APC went and won that one, he couldn’t win it. I can understand why if you are a serial loser and you see someone ascending, you get bitter.”

Soludo went further to compare his tenure with Obi’s. He said: “What we have spent in four years is less than what he spent in one year in dollar terms, yet you can see what we have achieved. Our people have spoken (re-election) and it is loud, so I can understand why he feels that frustrated. It may be going into his head, and you now see him talking anyhow. I told someone that I think something is happening to him. I’m going to call a meeting of committee of friends so that we can advise him. We can even take him to the (Solution) Funcity so that he can cool off.”

Speaking of Obi’s reference to playing in Champions League while Soludo is in Division One, the governor insisted that even the places where Obi played, he (Soludo) served as his coach, and he did so after he had finished playing world cup (CBN Governorship). He said: “We tried to coach him in league one, after I had finished playing the world cup. We coached him to play in league one but he just left league one as an injured player, stranded and confused with no club (political party) and just moving about.”

For what was assumed to be mere banters, Soludo rounded off with what many had described as a serious threat, and a hidden agenda to focus on pulling Obi’s political career down in his second term. He said: “In the fullness of time, we will get the record of how someone deliberately destroyed the educational system in Anambra. We will get it out. If you are feeling frustrated that someone is doing what you couldn’t do in Anambra, don’t get frustrated, just go home, get a life, because idleness and serial loses can get into someone’s head.”

Encouraged by the above words, the battle line seems to have been drawn, as both men may be getting ready to enter into full scale war. Already, social media posts and press releases by the governor’s media handlers have suggested that they will leave nothing to chance in fighting Obi.

MaziEjimoforOpara, a media aide of the governor in a post on social media wondered why each Anambra governor finishes their tenure and quietly leaves, but in the case of Obi, he remains behind, and has never been in good terms with any former governor of the state, but seems to stay around and throw jabs at his successors. He reminded how Obi continued to attack his immediate successor, Chief Willie Obiano for eight years, saying that such would not be tolerated by Soludo, and that he (Soludo) would match Obi step for step and word for word.

Meanwhile, Obi, a man known for his composure, calculated and measured answers to such turbulence has replied Soludo, but in his natural way, with what many see as a friendly smile.

Speaking at the recent conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Abuja, Obi said: “I have no personal issue with Governor Soludo. I pray that God grants him even greater heights, if that will inspire him to show humility, compassion, and a genuine concern for the people. We must recognise the mercies God grants us.

“Leadership is not about resentment or bitterness. It is about service, gratitude, and love for our people. I’m compelled to respond because if I do not, I will be accused of dodging the question. On an occasion meant to celebrate his Certificate of Return, instead of thanking Almighty God for granting him a second tenure, a moment to demonstrate love and magnanimity, he chose to show bitterness and resentment. It was deeply unfortunate.”

On his involvement in the election, Obi said: “I only attended three public events with the Labour Party candidate, strictly where I was invited. At none of these events did I mention anyone by name or meet with traditional rulers, market leaders, or any other group to discuss candidates. There was nothing I said to warrant controversy or speculation.”

Obi insisted that the election that was adjudged flawless witnessed irregularities. He said: “I witnessed irregularities and disruptions that could have easily escalated into chaos. When outsiders attempted to cast votes in our community, I stepped in and urged my people to remain calm and allow them to act peacefully. At that moment, I was reminded that integrity must always take precedence over politics. True leadership is measured not by the contest for power, but by the courage to uphold fairness, restraint, and the dignity of our people, even in the most trying circumstances.”

Now, when Soludo said he would call their mutual friends to sit and speak with Obi, he wasn’t just making jest. Both men have a common history. Besides both being Anambrans, they schooled at University of Nigeria, Nsukka, even though in different departments. A source said that one of both men is a godfather to the other’s son, during baptism, and have maintained close family ties. Also, the late Prof Dora Akunyili, the erstwhile strong lady of NAFDAC, who was the biological elder sister of Prof Soludo’s mother-in-law, the late Mrs. Gloria Ezenwanne, is also married to Obi’s kinsman in Agulu, Anaocha LGA.

Despite these interwoven relationships, both men have in the past been involved in bitter rivalry. First was in 2010, when immediately after his tenure as Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Soludo headed home to Anambra and sought to unsit Obi, who was then seeking re-election as governor. While Soludo stood on one side with the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obi flew the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), an election that was deemed to be the most fiercely contested in the history of the state, with Dr Chris Ngige as an addition with the ACN ticket, as all three men ran neck to neck in the race, while Obi later carried the day.

In November 2022, while Soludo had already gained power as governor, and Obi was contesting for the position of president, it was not a surprise that Soludo attacked Obi with a piece, describing his contest as effort in futility. In the piece titled: History Beckons and I will not be Silent (Part 1), Soludo in his analysis dismissed Obi’s contest, insisting it will divide the southern votes. The piece generated a lot of analysis, with many standing by Soludo’s analysis of the election, while a greater number stood with Obi, while seeing the piece as mere attempt by Soludo to demarket Obi.

There is no known reason for the constant brickbats between both men, but sources have attributed it to mere politics, while others predict a desire by Soludo to contest for president one day. MrJideoforAnayochukwu, an Anambra resident and lawyer told THISDAY: “From what I have heard, Soludo plans to contest for the presidency of this country someday, so these constant attacks at Obi looks to him like taking the shine off him. He thinks Obi as an Igbo man will dim his own chance if he first ascends the position before him.”

As for the fresh tussle, Obi seems to have dismissed it, but some onlookers do not think Soludo sees it that way, especially with the threat. Political analyst and social critic, MrEmekaEgoigwe who wrote on social media said: “Just because Obi told them that he is now playing champions league while Soludo and co are still playing division 1, all hell has let loose. All Soludo’s data boys and data men are all over the internet. Why not leave Obi alone and face your mates. Obi is a national asset, and Soludo is a local asset. Don’t get me wrong, we value you two at the levels you operate. That’s why this time, we allowed you have the victory, but come 2027, we will show you why what happened in 2023 happened despite you being the governor in charge in Anambra state then.”

Whereas, there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight already as aides of the governor are not relenting in their attacks against Obi. SSA on media, MrOpara in a piece insisted that: “Peter Obi’s political legacy is not one of vision or transformation, but of mediocrity exaggerated by propaganda and lies. His candle only flickers because every other bulb around him has been deliberately extinguished. To sustain his myth, he ensures that no other light is allowed to shine.

“For eight years, he dedicated himself to running down Ngige’s feats, comparing and demeaning them at every turn. Obiano’s tenure suffered the same fate. His team cultivated a toxic mindset: every administration must be measured against Obi, every achievement reduced to “Obi started it.” Obi’s era was not one of vision, but of micro thinking, outsourcing, and propaganda. His legacy is a skyscraper built not on achievements, but on lies repeated until they sound like truth. To sustain a lie, one must lie more—and Obi’s political career is proof of that.”