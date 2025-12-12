Again, DG DSS Orders Releases of Wrongfully Detained Suspects

*Awards N3m compensation

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, has ordered the immediate release of three men who were arrested in June 2025 over alleged links to banditry and kidnapping.

He also approved the payment of N3 million as compensation to the trio — Umar Ibrahim, Alhaji Bello Rabiu, and Jaja Sarki Bamo — after a DSS review panel confirmed that their arrest was a mistake.

According to credible security sources, a detailed investigation revealed no evidence whatsoever connecting the men to the crimes for which they were detained.

The sources explained that the release and compensation reflect the DSS leadership’s renewed commitment to correcting past procedural errors and ensuring that justice is delivered without delay.

Over the past several months, ongoing internal reviews have led to the discharge of innocent suspects, while those credibly implicated are now facing prosecution.

One source described the DG as a leader who does not shy away from acknowledging and correcting errors: “The DG DSS is an honourable man who addresses mistakes with urgency. His insistence on due process and his willingness to revisit cases demonstrate his commitment to doing what is right.”

Another security official noted that compensation for wrongful detention has become a defining feature of Ajayi’s leadership, recalling a previous high-profile payout.

“When the DG DSS paid double compensation to the Jos-based businessman who was mistakenly shot years ago, many thought it was a one-off. But he has shown it is now a standard under his administration,” the source said.

“His approach to accountability and compassion deserves study. With these compensations, officers will be even more diligent in carrying out their duties,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the freed suspects expressed deep gratitude to the DG, stating that they were treated with dignity throughout their detention.

“We were well fed, never abused, and our basic needs were taken care of. The officers were professional, and we cooperated throughout the investigation until our release,” Ibrahim stated, adding prayers for God’s blessings on the DG.

Recal that the three men were among several individuals intercepted in June 2025 at the Tunde Idiagbon International Airport in Ilorin, Kwara State, shortly after returning from the 2025 Hajj exercise, following intelligence reports alleging their involvement in kidnapping and banditry.