Lagos Creative Ecosystem Lights Up as CcHUB Hosts Influencers and Culture Shapers

Precious Ugwuzor

On Saturday, November 29, 2025, Lagos’ creative landscape came alive as innovators, culture-shapers, and storytellers gathered at CcHUB, Africa’s leading innovation and creative economy hub, to celebrate the ideas and individuals shaping the continent’s future.

For years, CcHUB has served as a meeting point for builders and dreamers. It is a space where technology meets imagination and purpose. African creators have found in the hub a platform to address real challenges, produce meaningful work, and elevate stories that demand attention.

Its commitment spans sectors from education and health to digital media, and it actively champions gender-equitable storytelling, ensuring that women’s voices and perspectives are represented and celebrated across creative industries.

The event drew an impressive roster of leaders and cultural influencers. Guests included Ojoma Ochai, Ajoke Silva, Biodun Stephen, MI Abaga, and other prominent storytellers and thinkers.

Their presence highlighted the importance of community in fostering talent and giving African creators a strong voice on the global stage.

Conversations in the room emphasised the role of gender-equitable storytelling in shaping narratives that are inclusive, authentic, and representative of Africa’s diverse population.

The gathering was marked by energy, inspiration, and purpose. Attendees engaged in meaningful discussions, shared ideas, and witnessed initiatives that are driving growth and creativity across the continent.

The focus on gender equity in storytelling reinforced the commitment of CcHUB and its partners to ensure that women creators are visible, heard, and empowered.

This event was more than a celebration. It was a statement that Africa’s creative sector is vibrant, forward-looking, and ready to claim its place on the world stage.

CcHUB continues to stand as a beacon for those who believe in the continent’s potential and are committed to building a future where African stories, told by both men and women, are heard and celebrated.