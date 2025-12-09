  • Monday, 8th December, 2025

NERC Charges Compliance Officers on Power Sector Standards

Business | 2 seconds ago

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has urged compliance officers across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to ensure full adherence to  industry standards.

This directive was handed down by the regulator when the players convened on Abuja for a strategic review session focused on strengthening adherence to operational standards in the power sector.

Speaking at the session, NERC’s Commissioner for Legal, Licence and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, acknowledged notable progress in recent times, but called for renewed commitment.

In her remarks, NERC’s Head of Compliance, Hauwa Yakubu, explained that the meeting was designed to assess licensees’ compliance performance across the entire electricity value chain. She highlighted key enforcement actions taken between January and November and underscored the significance of new regulatory frameworks.

Key highlights included: Review of compliance performance across NESI; assessment of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) indices; evaluation of financial reporting obligations and status update on metering implementation and adherence to standards.

“Compliance officers from licensed operators across the industry participated in the review session, reinforcing NERC’s commitment to promoting accountability and operational excellence in the sector,” the power sector regulator said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.