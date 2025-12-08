Tinubu to Nigerians: Be Ambassadors of Truth, Not Weapons of Misinformation

.Presidency launches patrotism campaign

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigerians to be ambassadors of truth and not weapons of misinformation but to always highlight the progress, innovation, and peace the country is making.

He also tasked the citizenry to embody the Citizens’ Charter of National Values through integrity, patriotism, diligence, tolerance, and excellence.

Speaking at the official launch of “My Nigeria, My Responsibility” with the theme ‘Reigniting Patrotism through responsible citizenship and leadership’, the President, represented by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, declared “Your responsibility is to own our story: Be an ambassador of truth. In the digital age, do not weaponize misinformation. Highlight the progress, the innovation, the peace.

“Your responsibility is to live our values: Embody the Citizens’ Charter of National Values through integrity, patriotism, diligence, tolerance, and excellence, in your workplace, community, and online interactions.”

He said citizens patriotism is in the taxes they pay, adding that it is the most concrete transaction of trust between a citizen and the state.

The President hinted of plan to launch the National Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute, come February 2026 to empower Nigerians.

According to him: “This will be your national toolkit to discern truth, resist manipulation, and engage ethically online, building a public sphere worthy of our democratic journey.

“Today, we are called to remember that patriotism is not a spectator sport or a title we claim only when our nation triumphs. True patriotism is an active verb. It is the choice we make every day to be responsible for our nation’s story, its progress, and its image. It is the shared understanding that the destiny of Nigeria does not rest in the hands of a select few in Abuja, but in the daily actions, words, and choices of over 200 million citizens.”

Keynote speaker and Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Kashere, Gombe state, Prof. Umaru A. Pate, said the campaign is not just a slogan but a civic faith, a call to self-accountability, to collective renewal, and to a new kind of patriotism — one rooted not merely in emotion but in thoughtful action. Pate said: “While we call on citizens to act, leadership is also reminded to earn the trust of the citizens by demonstrating accountability, prioritizing national interest over personal interest, ensuring fairness in resource allocation, strengthening institutions, and providing opportunities for the youth”.

Also speaking, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, urged Nigerians to support government initiatives, pay their taxes, embrace and be law-abiding citizens.

Earlier in his opening address, Convener and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Hon. Nasir Bala Ja’oji, said “My Nigeria, My Responsibility” campaign – a flagship citizens’ engagement initiative under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, emerged from the understanding that nation-building is not the task of government alone, but a collective obligation that rests upon each citizen, young or old, public or private, rural or urban.

According to Ja’oji, it’s a deliberate effort to reawaken the spirit of responsibility, patriotism, accountability, and shared ownership of the Nigerian project.

His words: “This administration has consistently emphasized that true progress is anchored on responsible citizenship. Citizens who participate meaningfully in governance, protect public infrastructure, uphold national values, and contribute positively to peace building, community development, and national unity.

“The My Nigeria, My Responsibility initiative is therefore designed to strengthen civic consciousness inspire behavioural change, and empower Nigerians to take active roles in shaping the future they desire.

“This campaign will engage communities, students, professionals, traditional institutions, influencers, and private sector actors across all six geopolitical zones.

“Through advocacy, leadership training, digital engagement, and public sensitization, we aim to cultivate a culture where every Nigerian understands that the choices they make daily, how they speak about the country, how they treat public property, how they vote, how they lead, and how they contribute directly influence the Nigeria we build.”

While appreciating the President, the SSA said under Tinubu’s leadership young people are being empowered, institutions strengthened, and a national identity rooted in pride and purpose is being rekindled.

“As we launch this campaign today, I invite all stakeholders to join hands with the Presidency in driving this new national awakening. Let us inspire our citizens to say “YES” to active patriotism and responsible citizenship and leadership.”