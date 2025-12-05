World Disability Day: Sanwo-Olu Reaffirms Commitment to Persons with Disabilities

•To introduce Disability Inclusion Compact

•As LASODA distributes over 200 assistive devices to persons with disabilities

Sunday Ehigiator





Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has restated his administration’s unwavering commitment to building a Lagos where accessibility and inclusion are the norm, as the state recently marked the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

The event, themed, ‘Fostering Disability-inclusive Society for Advancing Social Progress’, also featured the distribution of more than 200 assistive devices to beneficiaries by the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA).

Delivering the keynote address, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the annual observance is a powerful reminder for societies to evaluate how well they support and empower persons with disabilities.

He stressed that inclusion is not an act of charity but a fundamental requirement of justice, equity, and responsible governance.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I am deeply honoured to join you as the Special Guest of Honour at this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities; an important global observance that challenges every society to ask itself a profound question: Are we creating a world where everyone can thrive?

“The theme, ‘Fostering Disability-inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress,’ speaks directly to our commitment in Lagos State. Inclusion is not an act of charity; it is an act of justice, equity, and responsible governance. No society can lay claim to progress if millions of its citizens are denied opportunities to participate and lead.

“Global data from the World Health Organization estimates that persons with disabilities represent about 15 per cent of the world’s population. In a dynamic and populous state like ours, this community forms one of the most vibrant and diverse segments of our society. They are not on the margins of our development; they are central to it.”

The governor highlighted the state’s strides in inclusive education, workforce integration, rehabilitation services, and provision of assistive devices such as motorised wheelchairs, prosthetics, hearing aids, and crutches.

He also noted increased training for sign-language interpreters and teachers supporting inclusive learning.

Still, he acknowledged persistent challenges, including mobility barriers in buildings, stigma and discrimination, incomplete transportation accessibility, digital access gaps, and uneven availability of inclusive education.

“These gaps are not signs of failure. They are reminders of the work ahead, and they motivate us to act with greater resolve.

“Our vision is clear: a Lagos where accessibility is the default, not an exception. A Lagos where every school, workplace, public service, digital platform, and transport system welcomes every citizen. A Lagos that stands as the most disability-inclusive megacity in Africa.”

Reaffirming Lagos State’s commitment to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Sustainable Development Goals, the governor emphasized collective responsibility:

“Government alone cannot build an inclusive society. We need the private sector, employers, technology creators, faith-based leaders, and communities to be active partners.”

Sanwo-Olu announced that the state is set to introduce the Lagos Disability Inclusion Compact, a comprehensive policy framework designed to deepen accessibility, expand inclusive education, strengthen transportation support, enhance economic empowerment, improve digital access, and reinforce LASODA’s regulatory and enforcement powers.

“This compact will institutionalize inclusion and ensure that accessibility becomes a natural and expected component of every system we build,” he stated.

Earlier in her welcome address, the General Manager of LASODA, Mrs. Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, said the IDPD offers a vital moment to reflect on disability rights and strengthen commitments across government and society.

She noted that the theme for 2025, ‘Achieving the SDGs With and For Persons with Disabilities: A Lagos of Inclusion, Access, and Innovation’, aligns with the THEMES+ Agenda and challenges stakeholders to foster dignity, independence, and equal opportunity for all.

Oyetunde-Lawal said this year’s event focuses on four key areas essential to inclusion: Transportation, Education, Health, and Technology.

She listed the event’s expected outcomes, including actionable policy recommendations for 2026, increased visibility for disability advocates, expanded media narratives on ability and empowerment, and the distribution of over 200 assistive devices to beneficiaries to improve quality of life.

She reaffirmed LASODA’s commitment to strengthening collaborations with government agencies, OPDs, and the private sector, alongside continuous awareness campaigns, entrepreneurial support, and capacity-building programmes.

“Thank you for your presence, your partnership, and your unwavering support for this noble cause,” she said.