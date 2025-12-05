Turaki, Anyanwu Issue Counter Disclaimers as PDP Crisis Deepens

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Following the recent issuance of certificates of expulsion on Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and former National Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, the newly elected national chairman of the party, Kabiru Turaki, has released a disclaimer on those expelled at the November 16 PDP national convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

However, Anyanwu, on behalf of Wike camp, also issued a disclaimer on the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and others.

In a statement, Turaki said, “This is to inform the general public that the following individuals whose pictures and names appear below are no longer members of the People Democratic Party (PDP), nor hold any office in the party, having been expelled from the party at the Year 2025 Elective National Convention held on the 15th – 16th November 2025 at Ibadan, Oyo State, in accordance with the constitution of our party (as amended).”

He listed those disclaimed to include Wike, Anyanwu, Ayo Fayose, Umar Bature, Kamaldeen Ajibade, Mao Ohuabunwa, George Turnah, Dan Orbih, Austin Nwachukwu, Mon’d Abdulrahma, and Abraham Amah.

According to the disclaimer, “Any interactions or representations made by these expelled members are not authorised by our great party. Therefore, members of the public dealing with these individuals are doing so at their own peril.”

But Anyanwu issued a counter disclaimer on the current leadership of the party.

He claimed, “The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party noted with concern the embarrassing misrepresentation of Bala Mohammed, Dauda Lawal, Seyi Makinde, Emmanuel Udom, Adolphus Wabara, Taofeek Arapaja, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki. Ben N. Obi, Bode George, Okechukwu Obiechina, Emmanuel Ogiadi, Emmanuel Ebiden, Suleiman Kadade Mohammed, Sumaita Adamu Bunza, Koshoedo Setonji, Daniel Woyengikuro, Umar Iliya Damagum and Umar Sani.”

Anyanwu accused them of “falsely parading themselves as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)” and warned the public against dealing with them on behalf of the party.

He stated, “The general public and PDP faithful should be aware that in accordance with the PDP constitution, 2017 as amended, these individuals were duly expelled by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party held on November 18, 2025 for various offences bordering on anti-party activities and gross misconduct.

“The public and PDP faithful are therefore advised not to yield any support or accord recognition to any of these individuals falsely parading themselves as officers and members of the PDP. Anybody who does that, does so at his/her own peril.

‘’Again, the public should be aware that the Peoples Democratic Party has not held her National Convention yet. The purported convention held in Ibadan was a charade and mere social gathering, which is not recognised by law, for its failure to adhere to validly delivered court judgements.

“Anybody parading himself as a newly elected national officer of the party is an imposter and a meddlesome interloper.”