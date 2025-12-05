NAHCO Confirms Jailing of Ex-employee over Stolen Ephedrine Shipment

Chinedu Eze





The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) has thrown more light on the recent jailing of its former employee, Mr. Sunday Adakole, by a Federal High Court in Lagos for stealing and attempting to traffic 25 kilogrammes of Ephedrine Hydrochloride, a controlled substance comparable to cocaine and heroin.

NAHCO in a press statement explained that its security officers arrested Adakole on July 28, 2025, following allegations that he stole one drum of Ephedrine Hydrochloride legally imported by Vitabiotics Nigeria Limited and stored in NAHCO’s warehouse pending customs clearance.

Adakole was subsequently handed over to the Nigerian Police at the NAHCO Police Division, Airport Police Command, the same day.

The company clarified that the shipment was part of a legitimate import by Vitabiotics, stored in NAHCO’s specially designated Dangerous Goods section.

It was during the clearance process that Adakole, a junior staff of the company with no managerial authority, allegedly removed the consignment and attempted to sell it locally. Upon discovering the missing shipment, NAHCO security said it utilised its CCTV system to trace the item.

Preliminary investigations, it said, identified Adakole as the culprit, leading to his immediate arrest and transfer to law enforcement authorities. According to NAHCO, the company initially treated the incident strictly as a theft within its warehouse.

“It should be made abundantly clear that NAHCO first treated this matter as a theft incident in its warehouse, which was why Mr. Adakole was handed over to the Police. Upon establishing that the item was drug-related, NAHCO did the right thing by reporting the matter to NDLEA,” said the General Manager, External Relations, Mr. Ahmed Bashir Gulmah.

NAHCO said it subsequently notified the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and NAFDAC to ensure proper handling of the case. The company emphasised that Adakole’s conviction was the result of law enforcement investigation and prosecution, not an internal disciplinary process.

Gulmah also stressed that Adakole was never a manager and had not reached officer status within the company.

NAHCO’s AGM, Corporate Communications, Mr. Tayo Ajakaye, spoke on the issue and said, “The facts remain that the item was legally imported by Vitabiotics, stored securely, and stolen by an unscrupulous individual who had warehouse access due to his employment with NAHCO.

“The company merely arrested him and handed him over to the authorities, who investigated and prosecuted him,” he stated.

The company commended the NDLEA for bringing swift closure to the case and reaffirmed its commitment to working with law enforcement agencies.

“The company has received commendation from the investigating and prosecuting authority for escalating this matter and for being a faithful partner with enforcement agencies all the time,” Ajakaye added.