Eno Approves N50,000 Transport, Welfare Support for 33,000 Civil Service Applicants

*Database to be opened for unsuccessful applicants for skills acquisition training, future employment opportunity

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has unveiled a comprehensive welfare and empowerment package for all 33,000-plus applicants who participated in the State Civil Service Computer-Based Test (CBT), assuring that no candidate will be left behind regardless of their performance in the exam.

The Governor made the announcement on Thursday during a briefing at Government House, Uyo, after the Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, presented an update on the CBT outcome.

Governor Eno stated that every applicant who sat for the test will receive ₦50,000 as transport and welfare support.

“People don’t come for interviews and walk away with nothing. Let them get the fifty thousand naira they spent on transport and lunch,” he said.

To address unemployment and provide alternatives for those who did not meet the cut-off mark, the Governor further announced that all unsuccessful candidates will be enrolled into the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Programme.

He noted that while the state cannot absorb everyone into the civil service, the numerous ongoing projects across Akwa Ibom require trained manpower making skills training a viable pathway to meaningful income.

For candidates who passed the CBT, Governor Eno confirmed that oral interviews for the 12,000 applicants who scored between 50 and 90 percent will take place between January and February. He directed the immediate setting up of a committee to oversee the scrutiny and interview process.

A total of 4,000 successful candidates are expected to receive their employment letters by the first week of March, followed by compulsory training and induction.

The Governor also ordered the creation of a database of the remaining successful candidates, explaining that they will be considered for future recruitment needs within the next two to three years.

“We need four thousand now. Next time we need one thousand, we simply select from this database. So, there is hope,” he emphasized.

In his briefing earlier, the Commissioner for science and Digital Economy, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong revealed that 12,500 candidates passed the CBT, with 5,257 of them achieving very good excellent scores, far exceeding the 4,000 vacancies available. He added that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) were given a special one-hour test instead of the standard 40 minutes. However, only one PWD candidate scored up to 60 percent, while two exceptional candidates from the general pool achieved 90 percent of the score.