EFCC Moves to Reverse Judgment Directing Release of 27 Properties

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has commenced moves to reverse a judgment of a Federal High Court, Abuja, which ordered it to release 27 houses to James Ikechukwu Okwete and his company Jamec West Africa Limited.

The commission in a statement issued by the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr. Dele Oyewale, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement noted the anti-graft agency in a Notice of Appeal filed at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the trial court delivered on October 31, 2025.

Recall that Justice Joyce Abdulmalik had in her judgment delivered on October 31, set aside and vacated in its entirety an Interim Order of Forfeiture granted the commission on March 13, 2025, in respect of the properties listed in the schedule attached to the applicant’s ex-parte originating motion.

“Accordingly, I order the immediate release of the aforementioned properties/its documents to the property owner/respondent and the House No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT to Adebukunola lyabode Oladapo respectively.

“In that vein, the applicant’s motion for final forfeiture along with the corresponding responses filed are now otiose. I so hold,” Justice Abdulmalik said.

But, the anti-graft agency in the Notice of Appeal filed by its counsel, Abba Mohammed, SAN, is seeking from the appellate court amongst others: An Order of this Honourable Court staying execution of the judgment of this honourable court delivered on the October 31, 2025, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed on the 1st day of December 2025 against the judgment.”

Besides, the commission is asking the Court of Appeal to also make any order it may deem fit to make in the circumstances.

The matter is awaiting hearing at the Court of Appeal.