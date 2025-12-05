BAT Ideological Group Reinvigorates Home-Cell Initiative

Ayodeji Ake

The convener of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Ideological Group, Hon. Bamidele Atoyebi, has launched a renewed outreach campaign aimed at educating communities on the BAT Home-Cell strategy to strengthen grassroots engagement and maintain consistent contact with families who require support.

During an exclusive meeting in Abuja with former local government chairmen drawn from across the country, he explained that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s manifesto where he said we are building a country where no Nigerian will go to bed hungry. Atoyebi outlined the philosophy behind the home-cell structure and emphasised its role in promoting civic awareness and encouraging inclusive participation in governance.

It also advances President Tinubu’s broader ideological vision.

He noted that the home-cell units were conceived as neighbourhood clusters where citizens can access information, share concerns, and receive guidance on government programmes.

Atoyebi stressed that the goal of the outreach is not political inducement but genuine enlightenment and willingness to support people at grassroots level.

According to him, “through this home-cell we can access who and who is feeding well, who among members of our support group have been neglected and not well taken care of, who are those still depending on stream and well water, who does not have electricity in their community, who does not have access to quality education, amongst other day to day basic needs.”

He argued that the home-cell approach makes it easier to attract people who sincerely identify with the group’s ideals and are willing to serve, adding that the BAT Ideological Group “is not a gathering without purpose.”

Expanding on the group’s mission, he stated: “This is not a political platform for individuals who think only of themselves or their families. What we do here is carry people along to the barest minimum. Everyone deserves to be educated and carried along about the movement, not bought.”

He further explained that the outreach seeks to rebuild trust between leaders and citizens, particularly among communities that feel overlooked.

“We’re out to make necessary connections with people so that it can be easy to reach all those who have felt used and dumped,” he said

Stakeholders at the meeting expressed readiness to replicate the home-cell model in their respective communities, describing it as a strategic tool for sustaining engagement, promoting accountability, and gaining the much needed support at the grassroots level.