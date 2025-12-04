NCC: Network Operators Failed on 5G Demands in Nigeria’s Two Largest Telecoms Markets

Emma Okonji

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has revealed the critical failure of telecoms operators in meeting 5G demands in Nigeria’s two largest markets in Lagos and Abuja.

NCC disclosed this in its industry performance report on 5G coverage gap across the country that was published recently on its official website.

According to the report, the average 5G gap in Nigeria’s two largest telecoms market is as wide as 70.9 per cent in Lagos and 65.6 per cent in Abuja, with as much as 41,057 5G capable devices in Lagos alone that are not connected to any 5G network. In Abuja alone, 16, 143 5G capable devices are not also connected to any 5G network.

The noticeable wide gap in 5G coverage in Lagos and Abuja, is a clear indication of the failure of telecoms operators to meet 5G demands in the two largest telecoms market in Nigeria, despite the commercial launch of 5G technology in Nigeria since 2022.

MTN had on September 19, 2022, launched its commercial 5G network in Lagos, with a promise to carryout 5G commercial launch in six other cities, which included: Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri.

Speaking during the commercial launch in Lagos, its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Karl Toriola, had said: “The advanced 5G technology promises to extend the reach and capacity of MTN Nigeria’s data network in Nigeria and enable much faster speeds and lower latency, giving customers near-instant access to the things they care about and downloads that take seconds, instead of minutes.”

Similarly, on June 20, 2023, Airtel launched its 5G network across Lagos, Ogun, and Rivers states, including Abuja, the federal capital territory, with promises to cover the entire country by the end of the year.

Speaking at the 5G launch, the Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, had said: “The 5G revolution opens a new vista of opportunities and it is a quantum leap from the existing 4G network. With 4G, video playback and video calls are smooth but in 5G, end-to-end video creation with the support of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is possible.”

The report also showed connectivity gap in regional, urban and rural areas of Nigeria.

Highlighting the significant disparities in network experience across the country, the report showed top performing regions in network connectivity, with Abuja and Lagos leading the nation with network performance of 40-50 per cent better than the national average.

According to the report, in the urban-rural gap, urban areas benefit from strong 4G and emerging 5G coverage, leading to a superior user experience. In rural areas, there is heavy reliant on 2G/3G, resulting in slower speeds, lower quality, and a degraded experience that hinders digital inclusion, a development that underscores the need to prioritise 4G/5G expansion in non-urban areas.

Despite the national performance profile report of NCC, which rated one of the operators to have exhibited strong national performance profile, excelling across key metrics like speed, latency, and jitter, the report also showed that a stark divide persists in network quality between urban centers and rural regions, with data showing speeds in underserved areas are up to 50 per cent lower.

According to the report, the competition for the best network performance, particularly in the 5G segment, is limited. Data reveals major 5G performance deficits among some large operators, with issues ranging from near-zero service presence to results below market expectations.

From the report, MTN data showed a strong national performance, consistently delivering high download/upload speeds, while Airtel had a competitive profile, particularly in download speeds, as its data showed strong performance within urban areas but the advantage diminishes as the sector shifts to 5G.

Glo data indicates performance challenges, primarily due to latency and jitter that negatively impact user experience, while T2 data, which recently changed its brand identity from 9mobile, showed variable performance, with occasional high-speed peaks with challenges across regions.

Based on the statistics from the NCC’s industry performance report on 5G coverage gap, the commission stressed the need for telecoms operators to close the existing digital divide by expanding 4G/5G coverage into underserved rural regions to ensure equitable access and performance for all Nigerians. NCC also insisted that operators must address the significant coverage gap in high-demand urban areas like Lagos and Abuja, to serve the growing number of 5G-capable device users.

NCC also advised telecoms operators to focus on investment that would improve latency and reduce jitter across all networks to ensure a high-quality experience for real-time applications that would enhance network stability.