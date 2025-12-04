Insecurity: NEC Approves N100 Billion for Repairing Training Institutions for Security

•Economic reforms must deliver visible impact to Nigerians across states, Shettima declares

Deji Elumoye, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





National Economic Council (NEC), yesterday, approved the sum of N100 billion, subject to a final ratification by President Bola Tinubu, for rehabilitation of training institutions for police and other security agencies in Nigeria.

The approval at the monthly meeting followed recommendations by an ad hoc committee earlier constituted to assess the state of the police and other security agencies’ training institutions nationwide.

At its 154th meeting held virtually, NEC also approved N2.6 billion for consultancy services for the project.

Tinubu had at the 152nd meeting of NEC in October, proposed the overhaul and revamp of training institutions for security agencies nationwide.

Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, had in his presentation to the council, underscored the urgency and significance of the condition of the training facilities, saying most of the training institutions are in dire conditions.

Following the presentation by Mbah, Chairman of NEC, Vice President Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government to address the situation.

Shettima charged governors to ensure that economic reforms by the state governments translated into clear, measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

Stating that governance was meaningful only when citizens could feel its impact, the vice president urged all tiers of government to focus on execution rather than rhetoric.

According to him, the era of policy without results must give way to governance defined by tangible outcomes in communities across the country.

Shettima stated, “Our task is not to admire problems, but to solve them. Not to explain challenges, but to overcome them. And not to hope for progress, but to engineer it.

“Today’s agenda speaks to our shared responsibility to build a nation where reforms translate into results, and where policies are not mere promises but convincing instruments of change felt in the markets, schools, clinics and farms across our federation.”

Highlights of the meeting included an update given by Accountant-General of the Federation on the following accounts: Excess Crude Account (ECA) Balance as of November, 2025 – $525,823.39; Stabilisation Account Balance as at November, 2025 – N71,647,494,101.12; and Natural Resources Development Account Balance as at November, 2025 – N79,252,769,532.35.

The presentation was made to FEC by Chairman of NEC Ad-hoc Committee on Polio Eradication, Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State.

FEC stated that since the NEC Ad-Hoc Committee on Polio was inaugurated earlier this year, the committee had met four times—between June and November. Each meeting had deepened political commitment, strengthened coordination, and ensured that states remained firmly engaged in the national push to interrupt the remaining variant poliovirus transmission, Yahaya stated.

On progress to date, FEC stated that as of week 47, Nigeria recorded 73 cases of circulating variant poliovirus type 2 (cVPV2), a 39 per cent reduction from the 119 cases recorded during the same period in 2024.

He said six priority states accounted for 63 per cent of the cases, with the majority coming from Sokoto (23), Zamfara (9), Kebbi (7), Gombe (2), Kano (3), and Katsina (2).

He said of particular emphasis was the progress made in the two states that had historically carried the highest burden, explaining that Kano has achieved 94 per cent decline in cases, compared to last year, and Katsina has recorded an 88 per cent decline.

Yahaya stated, “13 new detections, 12 cVPV2 and 1 cVPV3 have been confirmed across the country. Notably, Gombe detected its first cases of the year—one in Dukku LGA (Acute Flaccid Paralysis) and one in Gombe LGA (environmental surveillance).”

Kebbi, Sokoto, Jigawa, Nasarawa and Zamfara also reported new cases, highlighting the need for intensified action, the governor said.

The first phase of the integrated Measles–Rubella, HPV, and Polio campaign took place across 20 northern states and Oyo. The exercise delivered meaningful gains, as 83 per cent of all planned settlements were reached with geo-evidence; 92 per cent and 95 per cent of targeted children received the MR vaccine and polio vaccine, respectively; and LQAS results showed 85 per cent pass for MR and 86 per cent for polio

The Gombe State governor stated, “In the six priority states: i. Kano, Katsina, and Gombe passed LQAS, showing strong campaign quality. ii. Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara did not meet the 80 per cent threshold for LQAS, and revaccination conducted in the affected LGAs.

“A new round of nOPV2 campaigns will commence this December. The implementation will occur in two blocs: i. Bloc A (12 northern states)—including Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara ii. Bloc B (9 northern states)—including Gombe.

“This round is critical. It presents an opportunity for us to close remaining immunity gaps before year-end.”

NEC thereafter resolved that deputy governors across the implementing states were encouraged to convene State Taskforce Meetings ahead of the campaign.

It said, “State governments are urged to work closely with security agencies to support safe access for vaccination teams, particularly in settlements affected by insecurity or hard-to-reach terrain.

“LGA chairmen should be fully involved in campaign oversight by chairing the Evening Review Meetings (ERMS), where daily performance is assessed, bottlenecks identified, and corrective measures taken in real time.”

Giving an update on the stakeholders’ meeting on the cost and availability of domestic gas, Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, made a presentation on the cost and availability of domestic gas, particularly the payment of outstanding obligations to gas producers to encourage increased production and supply for domestic consumption.

Gas producers have a cumulative debt claim of $1 billion for gas supplied to the power sector as far back as 2011, and N185 billion (78 per cent) of the total naira-denominated debt claims has been validated by submissions made by NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd (NGML) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC); the variance is largely driven by NEPL’s claims against its GenCo customers and unreported claims against NGML by Shell, Seplat Energy and NUIMS.

The Tinubu government had on April 4 granted approval to urgently settle the N185 billion naira validated debt owed to gas producers through future oil and gas royalty deductions.

Following the transmission of the presidential approval to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), NUPRC engaged with the six gas producers and agreed on a royalty deduction schedule.

FEC commended the initiative and efforts of the committee, given Nigeria’s status as a largely gas nation.

It thereafter approved the committee’s prayers to, among other things, concur with Tinubu’s approval for the payment of outstanding obligations to the tune of N185 billion to gas producers to ensure improved supply of gas for domestic production.

Bandits Issue One Week Ultimatum to Kwara Community to Pay N300m on 10 Abducted Residents

Bandits that kidnapped 10 residents of Isapa town in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State issued a one-week ultimatum to the community to pay a ransom of N300 million for the abductees or have them killed.

The victims were abducted last week Sunday in Isapa town. The bandits had initially demanded N500 million ransom but later reduced it to N300 million.

Reports from the community last night said the criminals warned that failure to comply within the deadline would lead to another violent invasion aimed at killing many more residents.

The development caused intense tension in the community.

Chief Hunter of Isapa, Mr. A. Adeyeye, who spoke with journalists on the development, explained that the kidnappers initially demanded N500 million, but reduced the amount to N300 million after further communication.

Adeyeye said, “Despite pleas from the community offering N5 million, the armed group rejected the offer, describing it as unacceptable and far below their expectations.”

Adeyeye said the kidnappers threatened to unleash more terror on the town if their demands were not met.

According to him, the group also boasted that they were responsible for the recent attack on a C&S Church in Ejiba, Kogi State, where a pastor, his wife, and other worshippers were kidnapped.

Commander Orders Troops to Stamp Out Bandits in Sokoto

Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force (North West) Operation Fasan Yamma (OPFY), Major-General W. B. Idris, ordered troops of the 8 Division and Sector 2 OPFY to intensify their operations and ensure that armed bandits were completely stamped out from the North-west region.

The directive was contained in a statement released by Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant-Colonel Olaniyi Osoba.

The statement said the Theatre Commander issued the order during his maiden operational assessment visit to 8 Division and Sector 2 at Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

During his address, Idris explained that the purpose of his visit was not only to evaluate operational performance but also to review ongoing training efforts and assess the welfare of soldiers wounded in action.

He urged the troops to prepare for a more intense and demanding phase of operations, stressing that psychological readiness would be essential as the campaign escalated.

He emphasised that the push to completely eradicate banditry was entering a decisive stage, one that would rely heavily on the courage, discipline, dedication, and sacrifice of the troops.

The Theatre Commander further assured them that enhanced combat resources and improved logistical support would be provided to strengthen their operational capabilities.

Idris also commended the General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 OPFY, Major-General Ibikunle Ajose, for his proactive leadership in countering security threats within the sector’s area of responsibility.