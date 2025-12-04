Federal Lawmaker Reaffirms Senate’s Support for Tinubu’s ‘Nigeria First’ Policy

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Thomas Joel-Onowakpo, has reaffirmed his committee’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the ‘Nigeria First’ policy.

He stated that the policy will ensure the empowerment of Nigerian workers, the expansion of decent job opportunities, and the localisation of economic benefits across the oil and gas, science, engineering, and broader industrial sectors.

Joel-Onowakpo made the observation in his address presented at the 14th Annual Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum, held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, saying that the theme of this year’s gathering “Securing Investments, Strengthening Local Content, and Scaling Energy Production” could not have come at a more critical time.

He noted that as the legislative oversight body driving compliance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, Executive Order No. 5 and the Nigeria First Policy, they were intensifying efforts to ensure that Nigerians are not bystanders but key players and beneficiaries in their own economy.

He reiterated that the committee will work hard to create an enabling environment that fosters the growth of businesses, promotes job creation and develops critical assets and skills.

“I am very happy because this year’s discourse intends to address the gap in local content development in Nigeria but sadly, that after 65 years of the discovery and exploration of crude oil in Nigeria and after the enactment of the NOGICD act in 2010, we are still way way behind,” he pointed out.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content added that the NOGICD Act of 2010, one of the most transformative laws for economic nationalism, aims to ensure that Nigerians are prioritised in employment, procurement, and service delivery.

He stressed that Sections 28 to 37 of the Act mandates operators to submit and implement employment and training plans that ensure Nigerian nationals occupy roles across all levels—junior, intermediate, and management.

Joel-Onowakpo noted that one of the most abused areas of compliance has been Human Capital Development (HCD).”The NOGICD Act mandates that 1 per cent–3 per cent of the value of every oil and gas project above $1 million must be dedicated to capacity development for Nigerians.

“This provision is not decorative. It is not aspirational. It is not voluntary.This is how nations build the engineering, fabrication, welding, geological, and high-technology expertise needed for the future,” he stated.

He frowned on the recruitment of an expatriate as director of procurement, a position previously occupied by a Nigerian in Chevron Nigerian Limited, just as he lamented Sahara Group’s refusal to comply with the law by remitting the 1 per cent for the Human Capital Development of local capacity.

On workers’ welfare, skills, and sustainable livelihoods the Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, said the Committee’s commitment is not limited to employment numbers but are equally interested in improving the welfare, workplace safety, and long-term career viability of Nigerian workers.

Over the past months, he said the Senate Committee on Local Content has taken decisive action and has written to operators demanding full disclosure and submission of critical information and documents.

Where there are gaps, inconsistencies, or red flags, he stated that the committee will summon operators and regulators and where investigative hearings are necessary, they will be conducted.