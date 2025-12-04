Eventhive Names Toyota By CFAO As Platinum Sponsor of 7th Lagos Transport Fest

Labake Fasogbon

The Global B2B2C event servicing company, Eventhive, has announced the seventh annual Lagos Transport Fest, with Toyota by CFAO as its Platinum Sponsor.

The Lagos Transport Fest gathers stakeholders from Nigeria’s road, rail, maritime, logistics and supply chain sectors to discuss the industry’s future, address key developments and find opportunities.

The event, featuring panel sessions, chats, exhibitions and networking, is a platform for collaboration among industry players, investors and government regulators.

It is dubbed one of the nation’s most influential platforms for connecting, sharing ideas, and exploring solutions for Nigeria’s transport system.

Organisers of the event announced this year’s theme as ‘The Nexus of Mobility: Innovating Finance and Technology for Nigeria’s Multi-Modal Future’, as stakeholders will be converging on the Oriental Hotel in Lagos by December 9 to chart a way forward in the industry.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO and Founder of Eventhive, Jamiu Ijaodola, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to launch the 7th edition of the Lagos Transport Fest. This year’s theme is a direct call to action. The future of Nigeria’s economic growth is intrinsically tied to the efficiency of its transport sector, and that efficiency is driven by the convergence of smart technology and strategic finance.

“Our partnership with Toyota by CFAO as the Platinum Sponsor is a testament to this vision. Their leading position in the automotive sector and commitment to sustainable mobility perfectly aligns with our goal to move the conversation from dialogue to tangible, implementable solutions. We look forward to a gathering that will not only redefine road, rail and maritime strategies but will also unlock billions in investment and innovation for a truly multi-modal Nigerian future.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Toyota by CFAO, Boye Ajayi, reiterated the organisation’s dedication to driving mobility innovation and supporting a transport environment that can elevate Nigeria’s economy.

“Toyota by CFAO’s partnership with the Lagos Transport Fest is an extension of our commitment to shaping a more efficient, sustainable, and technology-driven transport landscape in Nigeria. This event aligns with our vision of enabling safer journeys and creating mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of Nigerians,” Ajayi said.