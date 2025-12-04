BLUEPRINT FOR SPEEDY ‘MORE’ AGENDA

Delta State’s 2016 budget promises to do more infrastructure to drive growth, and more reforms for efficiency, writes MELVIN EJOGBAMU

Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, is committed to doing more for Deltans as he last week served ample notice of his fiscal ambition and developmental zeal, at least for the next one year.

Oborevwori, last Wednesday presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly, laying out a blueprint for an accelerated progress under his administration’s MORE Agenda.

Aptly christened the “Budget of Accelerating the MORE Agenda,” the N1.664 trillion fiscal plan marks a pivotal moment in Delta’s governance, underscoring Oborevwori’s unwavering commitment to transformative infrastructure, human capital development, and inclusive growth for the state.

With an unprecedented 70 percent allocation to capital projects—amounting to N1.165 trillion—this budget not only eclipses the 2025 appropriation by a staggering 70 percent in capital spending but also signals a bold shift toward long-term investments that promise to reshape the state’s socio-economic landscape.

The presentation, conducted in the hallowed chambers of the State Assembly Complex in Asaba, was a constitutional ritual pursuant to Section 121 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Yet, it transcended mere formality, it was rather an undeniable testament of hope amid Nigeria’s evolving economic recovery. Governor Oborevwori, drawing from projections of a 3.9 percent national GDP growth in 2026, painted a picture of optimism fueled by rising oil revenues, stabilizing fiscal policies, tax reforms, and concerted federal initiatives against insecurity. These national tailwinds, he argued, provide the perfect backdrop for Delta to surge ahead, fostering inclusive and sustainable growth while minimizing debt and optimizing resource management.

As already known, the MORE Agenda— an acronym for Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security—has been the guiding mantra of Oborevwori’s tenure since assuming office in May, 2023. Launched as a covenant with Deltans, it emphasizes tangible progress in infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, and social welfare. The 2026 budget’s christening as the “Budget of Accelerating the MORE Agenda” should not be seen as a mere nomenclature; rather it actually encapsulates the administration’s intent to build on early successes which have been recorded and propel the state into a new era of prosperity.

By dedicating 70 percent to capital expenditure, Oborevwori is effectively doubling down on this agenda, prioritizing bricks-and-mortar projects over routine operational costs. The allocation ratio—N499 billion (30 percent) for recurrent expenditure versus N1.165 trillion for capital—represents a strategic pivot, ensuring that the bulk of resources fuels visible, enduring developments rather than short-term sustenance.

This capital-heavy approach signifies a profound determination to “do MORE” in every sense. In a state rich in natural resources yet grappling with underdevelopment challenges, such a focus promises to bridge gaps that have long hindered progress. It aligns seamlessly with the MORE Agenda’s pillars: accelerating infrastructure renewal to connect communities, enhancing human capital through education and health investments, fostering social cohesion via poverty alleviation programs, and bolstering security for a stable environment conducive to growth.

Critics might argue that recurrent spending, at 30 percent, could strain administrative functions, but Oborevwori’s projections account for inflationary pressures and worker welfare, with personnel costs pegged at N185 billion, overheads at N204 billion, and social contributions at N110 billion. This balanced restraint underscores fiscal prudence, allowing capital injections to drive multiplier effects—job creation, economic stimulation, and improved quality of life.

Delving into revenue projections, the budget anticipates a robust influx, reflecting both national reforms and state-level innovations. Statutory allocations, including mineral derivation, are forecasted at N720 billion, comprising 43.28 percent of total revenue and marking a 23.75 percent increase from 2025. This surge stems largely from the fuel subsidy removal, which has bolstered federal disbursements to oil-producing states like Delta. Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is set to soar to N250 billion, an 86.5 percent jump, thanks to professionalized collection mechanisms and an expanded tax base. VAT remittances are projected at N120 billion, benefiting from enhanced national administration, while capital receipts are conservatively limited to N25 billion to uphold a zero-borrowing stance—a hallmark of Oborevwori’s debt-averse philosophy.

Rounding out the revenue mix, N489 billion from savings and oil revenue recoveries highlights the administration’s emphasis on fiscal discipline, turning past efficiencies into future investments. These revenues will power a sectoral allocation strategy that mirrors the MORE Agenda’s holistic vision. Expectedly, infrastructure takes the lion’s share, with the Ministries of Works (Urban Highways and Rural and Riverine Roads) receiving a combined N450 billion. This funding will expedite strategic road networks, flyovers, and connectivity projects, addressing perennial challenges like flooding and urban congestion.

In Asaba, the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency gets N20 billion to combat environmental issues and expand infrastructure, while a parallel N20 billion allocation to the Warri, Uvwie, and Environs Development Agency to enable it continue the transformative works in the oil-rich hub, including massive road and flyover initiatives that are already reshaping the region’s economic vitality.

Education and health, cornerstones of human capital development, are not overlooked. With N105.086 billion for education, the budget aims to enhance access to quality learning across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, building on achievements like renovated schools and empowerment programs. Health receives N50.067 billion to upgrade 441 primary healthcare centers, 65 general hospitals, and three tertiary facilities, ensuring broader coverage and better outcomes in a post-pandemic world. These planned investments signify Oborevwori’s resolve to nurture a healthier, more educated populace, directly tying into the MORE Agenda’s “Opportunities for All” pillar.

Agriculture, energy, and social protection receive targeted boosts: N10 billion for food security and agro-investments to bolster Delta’s agrarian potential; N16 billion for energy, including a multi-grid template to improve electricity supply; and N20 billion for social interventions to uplift vulnerable populations.

Additionally, N100 billion is earmarked for direct interventions across all 25 local government areas, averaging N4 billion per LGA—a decentralized approach that promotes equitable development and grassroots empowerment.

Security remains a non-negotiable priority, with commitments to deploy drones, surveillance tech, and sustained support for agencies. This aligns with the “Enhanced Peace and Security” aspect of MORE, ensuring a safe environment for investments and daily life.

As the budget now lies before the Delta State House of Assembly, expectations are high for a collaborative, people-centered legislative process. Speaker Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, in his welcome remarks, hailed the presentation as a reaffirmation of the government’s covenant with citizens, praising Oborevwori’s strides in flyovers, roads, healthcare, education, and empowerment. Guwor’s commendation of the governor’s approval of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) and the construction of permanent offices for the Assembly Service Commission underscores a harmonious executive-legislative relationship, fostering an environment for swift yet thorough scrutiny.

The Assembly’s role is crucial: it must dissect the bill, ensuring alignments with public needs, transparency, and fiscal realism. Led by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriations, chaired by Hon. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, the review process will likely involve public hearings, stakeholder inputs, and amendments to fine-tune allocations. Deltans can expect enhancements that amplify the budget’s impact—perhaps increased funding for youth employment, environmental sustainability, or digital innovation—while guarding against waste. Oborevwori’s determination to up the ante in the development trajectory of Delta State can be seen through this budget. His call for expedited passage reflects urgency, yet the Assembly’s assurance of a “thorough and timely review” promises accountability.

For the people of Delta, this budget means more roads linking farms to markets, more schools equipping the next generation, more hospitals saving lives, and more opportunities eradicating poverty. It’s a budget that doesn’t just allocate funds; it invests in dreams, securing a prosperous and safe Delta where no one is left behind.

Oborevwori’s resolve to “do MORE”—more infrastructure to drive growth, more reforms for efficiency, more opportunities for equity, and more security for peace promises a fiscal year that could redefine Delta’s trajectory – that with vision and prudence, all ambitious goals are within reach. This is not just a financial document; it’s a roadmap to a stronger Delta, crafted with the people’s welfare at its heart.

Ejogbamu, a Quantity Surveyor and Fiscal Responsibility Advocate, writes from Asaba, Delta State