Akpabio Asks Foreign Affairs Committee to Screen Tinubu’s 65 Ambassadorial Nominees Expeditiously for Confirmation

*Ex-governors, wives, senators, retired generals, politicians nominated

*Full list of all nominees below

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday transmitted a list of 65 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate, seeking their prompt confirmation in line with Section 171 (1), (2) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution.

The request, which read during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, comprising 34 career diplomats and 31 non-career nominees drawn from across the federation, was instantly referred to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening.

The latest submission marks the President’s most extensive diplomatic nominations since assuming office, featuring a mix of seasoned envoys, former service chiefs, ex-governors, and notable political figures.

Among the prominent career diplomats on the list are Ambassador Sulu-Gambari Olatunji Ahmed (Kwara), Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno), and Ambassador Maimuna Ibrahim (Adamawa).

Others include Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele (Bauchi), Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel (Ekiti), Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley (Enugu), Ramata Mohammed (Lagos), Salau Hamza Mohammed (Niger), and Adeola Ibrahim Mopelola (Ogun).

The non-career nominees include well-known names such as former presidential aide and senator, Solomon Ita Enang (Akwa Ibom); former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.) of Cross River; and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.) from Kano.

Also listed are Senator Grace Bent (Adamawa), ex-Enugu governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chioma Ohakim (Imo), former Lagos deputy governor Olufemi Pedro, Florence Ajimobi (Oyo), and Yakubu N. Gambo (Plateau).

Akpabio promptly referred the nomination list to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, with a directive to screen the candidates and report back within one week.

This development comes just days after the Senate screened an earlier batch of three ambassadorial nominees submitted by the President.

The trio, Kayode Are (Ogun), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa), and Ayodele Oke (Oyo), appeared before the Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

The new list, spread across all 36 states, reflects the administration’s attempt to broaden Nigeria’s diplomatic representation at a time of shifting global alliances and renewed foreign policy priorities.

FULL LIST OF CAREER NOMINEES:

Abia: Ambassador Ezenwa Chukwuemeka

Adamawa: Maimuna Ibrahim

Anambra: Monica Ogochukwu

Bauchi: Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele

Bayelsa: Endoni Sindo

Borno: Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno

Cross River: Jane Adams Okon Michael

Delta: Clark Omeruo Alexandra

Ebonyi: Chimma Geofrey Davies

Edo: Oduma Yvonne Ehinose, Wasa Segun Ige

Ekiti: Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel

Enugu: Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley

Jigawa: Magaji Umar

Kaduna: Mohammed Saidu Dahiru

Kano: AbdulSalam Abus Zayat

Katsina: Shehu Barde, Aminu Nasiu

Kebbi: Abubakar Musa Musa, Mohammed Idris

Kogi: Bako Adamu Umar

Kwara: Sulu-Gambari Olatunji Ahmed

Lagos: Ramata Mohammed

Nasarawa: Shaga John Shama

Niger: Salau Hamza Mohammed, Ibrahim Danlami

Ogun: Adeola Ibrahim Mopelola

Ondo: Ruben Abimbola Samuel

Osun: Akande Wahab Adekola

Oyo: Adedokun Esther

Plateau: Gedagi Joseph John

Rivers: Luther Obomode Ayokalata

Taraba: Danladi Yakubu Yaku

Zamfara: Bello Dogondaji

FULL LIST OF NON-CAREER NOMINEES

Adamawa: Grace Bent

Akwa Ibom: Solomon Ita Enang

Anambra: Nkechi Linda Okocha

Bauchi: Mahmud Yakubu

Bayelsa: Philip K. Ikurusi

Benue: Paul Oga Adikwu

Cross River: Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.)

Edo: Hon. Abasi Braimah

Ekiti: Erelu Angela Adebayo; Barr.

Olumilua Oluwayimika

Enugu: Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Imo: Barr. Chioma Ohakim

Kano: Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.)

Katsina: Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari

Kogi: Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Aliyu

Lagos: Olufemi Pedro

Nasarawa: Barr. Mohammed Ubandoma Aliyu

Ondo: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim;

Ondo: Ambassador Joseph Sola Iji

Osun: Fani-Kayode; Professor O. Adewole

Oyo: Florence Ajimobi; Lola Akande

Plateau: Professor Nora Ladi Daduut;

Plateau: Yakubu N. Gambo

Rivers: Chukwujinka Okocha

Sokoto: Haruna Abubakar

Taraba: Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe

Yobe: Adamu Garba Talba Nangree