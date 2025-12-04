Akpabio Asks Foreign Affairs Committee to Screen Tinubu’s 65 Ambassadorial Nominees Expeditiously for Confirmation
*Ex-governors, wives, senators, retired generals, politicians nominated
*Full list of all nominees below
Sunday Aborisade in Abuja
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday transmitted a list of 65 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate, seeking their prompt confirmation in line with Section 171 (1), (2) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution.
The request, which read during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, comprising 34 career diplomats and 31 non-career nominees drawn from across the federation, was instantly referred to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening.
The latest submission marks the President’s most extensive diplomatic nominations since assuming office, featuring a mix of seasoned envoys, former service chiefs, ex-governors, and notable political figures.
Among the prominent career diplomats on the list are Ambassador Sulu-Gambari Olatunji Ahmed (Kwara), Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno), and Ambassador Maimuna Ibrahim (Adamawa).
Others include Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele (Bauchi), Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel (Ekiti), Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley (Enugu), Ramata Mohammed (Lagos), Salau Hamza Mohammed (Niger), and Adeola Ibrahim Mopelola (Ogun).
The non-career nominees include well-known names such as former presidential aide and senator, Solomon Ita Enang (Akwa Ibom); former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.) of Cross River; and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.) from Kano.
Also listed are Senator Grace Bent (Adamawa), ex-Enugu governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chioma Ohakim (Imo), former Lagos deputy governor Olufemi Pedro, Florence Ajimobi (Oyo), and Yakubu N. Gambo (Plateau).
Akpabio promptly referred the nomination list to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, with a directive to screen the candidates and report back within one week.
This development comes just days after the Senate screened an earlier batch of three ambassadorial nominees submitted by the President.
The trio, Kayode Are (Ogun), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa), and Ayodele Oke (Oyo), appeared before the Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.
The new list, spread across all 36 states, reflects the administration’s attempt to broaden Nigeria’s diplomatic representation at a time of shifting global alliances and renewed foreign policy priorities.
FULL LIST OF CAREER NOMINEES:
Abia: Ambassador Ezenwa Chukwuemeka
Adamawa: Maimuna Ibrahim
Anambra: Monica Ogochukwu
Bauchi: Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele
Bayelsa: Endoni Sindo
Borno: Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno
Cross River: Jane Adams Okon Michael
Delta: Clark Omeruo Alexandra
Ebonyi: Chimma Geofrey Davies
Edo: Oduma Yvonne Ehinose, Wasa Segun Ige
Ekiti: Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel
Enugu: Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley
Jigawa: Magaji Umar
Kaduna: Mohammed Saidu Dahiru
Kano: AbdulSalam Abus Zayat
Katsina: Shehu Barde, Aminu Nasiu
Kebbi: Abubakar Musa Musa, Mohammed Idris
Kogi: Bako Adamu Umar
Kwara: Sulu-Gambari Olatunji Ahmed
Lagos: Ramata Mohammed
Nasarawa: Shaga John Shama
Niger: Salau Hamza Mohammed, Ibrahim Danlami
Ogun: Adeola Ibrahim Mopelola
Ondo: Ruben Abimbola Samuel
Osun: Akande Wahab Adekola
Oyo: Adedokun Esther
Plateau: Gedagi Joseph John
Rivers: Luther Obomode Ayokalata
Taraba: Danladi Yakubu Yaku
Zamfara: Bello Dogondaji
FULL LIST OF NON-CAREER NOMINEES
Adamawa: Grace Bent
Akwa Ibom: Solomon Ita Enang
Anambra: Nkechi Linda Okocha
Bauchi: Mahmud Yakubu
Bayelsa: Philip K. Ikurusi
Benue: Paul Oga Adikwu
Cross River: Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.)
Edo: Hon. Abasi Braimah
Ekiti: Erelu Angela Adebayo; Barr.
Olumilua Oluwayimika
Enugu: Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
Imo: Barr. Chioma Ohakim
Kano: Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.)
Katsina: Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari
Kogi: Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Aliyu
Lagos: Olufemi Pedro
Nasarawa: Barr. Mohammed Ubandoma Aliyu
Ondo: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim;
Ondo: Ambassador Joseph Sola Iji
Osun: Fani-Kayode; Professor O. Adewole
Oyo: Florence Ajimobi; Lola Akande
Plateau: Professor Nora Ladi Daduut;
Plateau: Yakubu N. Gambo
Rivers: Chukwujinka Okocha
Sokoto: Haruna Abubakar
Taraba: Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe
Yobe: Adamu Garba Talba Nangree