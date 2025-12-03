Stanbic IBTC Emerge Asset Management Company of 2025

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been named Nigeria’s ‘Asset Management Company of the Year 2025’ by the Global Banking & Finance Awards.

The accolade recognises the firm’s consistent innovation and commitment to delivering investment solutions that empower Nigerians to grow, protect, and preserve their wealth.

Commenting on the recognition, Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, expressed delight at the award, noting that it reflects the company’s active strategy to helping Nigerians make informed investment decisions, while appreciating their clients for the trust they have in the company. She said “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Most importantly, I want to sincerely thank our clients for their trust and unwavering commitment to our company. It is your confidence in us that motivates us to maintain the highest standards of excellence and to continually innovate in serving your investment needs”.

Also reflecting on the win, Chukwuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings noted that: “Our Asset Management business continues to raise the bar for investment excellence in Nigeria. This award reinforces the Group’s long-standing commitment to helping individuals and institutions achieve sustainable wealth creation. Stanbic IBTC remains fully invested in the financial success of Nigerians.”