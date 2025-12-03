Ogbuku to Receive Tinubu’s Award for Developmental Strides in Niger Delta 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is set to receive President Bola Tinubu’s award of excellence in infrastructure delivery and sustainable regional growth in the Niger Delta region.

A letter signed by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mohammed Danjuma, revealed that the award ceremony, will hold at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, and will be graced by President Tinubu.

Danjuma stated that Ogbuku would be honoured at the forthcoming Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS) organised by The Best Strategic (TBS) Media in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

He stated: “With reference to the letter from the Chairman, Advisory Council of Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service, I write to respectfully inform you that you have been nominated to receive a Distinguished Award for Excellence in Infrastructure Delivery and Sustainable Regional Growth.”

The president had, on July 12, 2024, during the Niger Delta Stakeholders Summit in Port Harcourt, commended the NDDC Board and management for working in harmony to fast-track the development of Nigeria’s oil-rich region.

A statement sent by Seledi Thompson-Wakama, Director, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, said the recognition highlights Ogbuku’s remarkable contributions to advancing infrastructure development and promoting sustainable growth in the Niger Delta region.

“Significant achievements, including the construction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and social amenities, have marked his stewardship at NDDC,” Thompson-Wakama added.