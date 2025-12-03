NUC Receives €3m of $40m Loan to Kick-start ICT Projects in 10 Selected Varsities 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said it has received €3 million as the first tranche of the $40 million loan secured from the French Development Agency (FDA) to support Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) projects in 10 selected universities across the country.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, announced this during the inaugural meeting of the 13th NUC Board on Wednesday at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Ribadu noted that since assuming office about a year ago, the commission has pushed forward several initiatives centred on research, entrepreneurship, digital transformation and skills development across Nigerian universities.

“We have secured $40 million loan from the French Development Agency for the ICT Blueprint Project in 10 selected universities. We have strengthened – only yesterday, the Director confirmed to me that the first tranche of €3 million have been deposited in our CBN account to kick-start the process.

“We have strengthened internal financial management, expanded access to university education through the licensing of new private universities and approved new programmes and units.

“We have also supported the take-off of publicly funded universities, expanded open and distance learning centres, and continued system-wide quality assurance exercises. Currently, the 2025 accreditation exercise is ongoing.

“These priorities continue to form the foundation of the commission’s direction, and I am seeking your support in advancing them,” he said.

Ribadu assured the Board of the commission’s full cooperation, saying the management stands ready to draw from the members’ expertise.

“We will rely on your wisdom to guide us as we carry out our duties. I am confident that your collective experience will strengthen the commission’s capacity to guide the Nigerian university system at a time when higher education continues to evolve. We also look forward to using your networks to help advance projects and partnerships that will benefit the commission and the entire university system,” he added.

On his part, the Chairman of the 13th NUC Board, Emeritus Professor Oluremi Raphael Aina, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his sustained support for the university sector.

He said the board is assuming its mandate at a time of transition for higher education, with global standards rising and expectations increasing.

Aina outlined five central pillars that will guide the board’s work, covering performance evaluation, improved university rankings, digital literacy, research and institutional reforms.

His words: “As we settle into this assignment, but permit me to present what I call five pillars that I believe will help guide our stewardship…

“One, evaluation of NUC performance. We must examine in detail the Act that buffered and made the foundation for the NUC. We need to also be conversant with the various amendments to the act, its vision and mission, guiding principles and ethics.

“Then we must study the commission’s operational challenges and landmark achievements. Going forward, we should compare ourselves against global standards, not sentiments, not history, and where we fall short, how we fall short, and why we must adjust boldly.

“Two, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration. President has made education a pillar of national rebirth with the establishment of the fund and other initiatives.

“The signal sent to the world is that Nigeria is ready to reset and rebuild. Through our assignment, we must lead other key stakeholders in the higher education sector. In pragmatically resolving the naughty and longstanding agitation of the academic staff union and other university unions.

“Advancements must also be made to enhance digital literacy and especially the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as tools to strategically reposition the universities nationally and internationally. Overall, it will also be a priority for the 13th board to work with the management for radical improvements in both the global and webometric ranking of our universities.

“Three, identifying and dismantling obstacles to university quality. Governance deficiencies, fund constraints, research stagnation, et cetera, must no longer be accepted as normal. Our duty is to reform and make progress, not to manage decline.

“Four, reviewing existing funding and exploring new channels for sustainable funding. Nigerian universities cannot thrive on ingenuity alone. The board must intensify the research for alternative funding sources. Strengthen utilization and explore emerging and local opportunities.

“And five, investing in the welfare and capacity of NUC staff and regulatory infrastructure. The system cannot overperform its operators. Credible accreditation and monitoring require strengthened conditions of service and protected regulatory independence.”

Aina added that the board would fully leverage technology in its operations.

“We will seek to leverage technology to ease our burden through adoption of digital platforms for the advancement of our collective objectives. And I have a charge for the board. This board, in whom I am well-pleased, carries with it the weight of expectations and aspirations of the Nigerian people,” he said.