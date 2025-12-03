Emir of Kano Sanusi Urges Community to Unite Against Drug Abuse

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged community leaders to launch intensified awareness campaigns in educating people especially the youth on the dangers of substance abuse.

Sanusi emphasized on the increased awareness campaigns to educate people on the dangers of drug abuse in the state by involving traditional rulers in addressing the menace among youths,

The Emir made the call through the District Head of Shanono, Dankaden Kano, Dr. Bashir Mohammad at a summit in Kano on Tuesday.

The royal father, described drug abuse as a direct assault on the dignity of human society which required collective efforts to address before it gets out of hands

“Losing a young person to drugs means losing a lineage, a dream, and a future every child saved is a future restored.

“In those days, every child belonged to the entire community. Every elder was a moral compass,” he said, urging district heads, village heads, imams, parents, and youth groups to “awaken the structures that once protected us.” he said

In his speech, the former Kano State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalist’s (NUJ) Comrade Abbas Ibrahim said the media has a big role to play in fighting the drug abuse in the society

He noted that the state being a radio listening society can develop series of programs that will educate the people in the grass root on the need to complement government ‘s efforts taming the menace of drug abuse in the society.