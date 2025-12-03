  • Wednesday, 3rd December, 2025

Emir of Kano Sanusi Urges Community to Unite Against Drug Abuse

Nigeria | 1 minute ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged community leaders to launch intensified awareness campaigns in educating people especially the youth on the dangers of substance abuse.

Sanusi emphasized on the increased awareness campaigns to educate people on the dangers of drug abuse in the state by involving traditional rulers in addressing the menace among youths,

The Emir made the call through the District Head of Shanono, Dankaden Kano, Dr. Bashir Mohammad at a summit in Kano on Tuesday.

The royal father, described drug abuse as a direct assault on the dignity of human society which required collective efforts to address before it gets out of hands

“Losing a young person to drugs means losing a lineage, a dream, and a future every child saved is a future restored.

“In those days, every child belonged to the entire community. Every elder was a moral compass,” he said, urging district heads, village heads, imams, parents, and youth groups to “awaken the structures that once protected us.” he said

In his speech, the former Kano State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalist’s (NUJ) Comrade Abbas Ibrahim said the media has a big role to play in fighting the drug abuse in the society

He noted that the state being a radio listening society can develop series of programs that will educate the people in the grass root on the need to complement government ‘s efforts taming the menace of drug abuse in the society.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.