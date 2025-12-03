At Night of Tributes, Ibori Encourages Awolowo’s Widow to Stay Strong

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, has urged Bola, the widow of the late Segun Awolowo Jnr, to find strength in the glowing tributes poured on her husband following his passing.

The late Segun, grandson of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the age of 62.

Speaking on Tuesday night at the Night of Tributes held in honour of the late lawyer and former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, Ibori described Awolowo as a humble, dignified and impactful public servant whose legacy will endure.

Addressing the widow directly, Ibori said: “All we will say here and all you have heard is for you to draw strength to carry on. Our guy was a great guy.”

The former governor recalled that he was attending a similar tribute event for the late Oskar Ibru when news of Awolowo’s death reached him, describing the moment as a painful irony.

“My first thought was, ‘What a season!’ It was a life fully lived in all its chapters. To be honest, I never imagined it would come so soon. We all knew he was struggling, but that did nothing to soften the blow. The reality came with such weight, bringing profound shock and sadness,” he said.

Ibori praised Awolowo’s calm disposition, integrity and devotion to service, noting that despite his lineage, he carried the Awolowo name “not as a crown but as a responsibility.”

According to him, the late Awolowo distinguished himself in public service, especially during his tenure as NEPC chief where he championed Nigeria’s non-oil export drive with vision and diligence.

“He performed exceptionally well. He was not there for the title but for tangible results. He was a true servant of the nation,” Ibori stated.

He added that Awolowo’s life reflected humility, discipline and purposeful leadership, describing him as “a bridge between a storied past and a hopeful future.”