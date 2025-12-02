  • Tuesday, 2nd December, 2025

Tinubu’s Ambassadorial List Rewards Criminality, Says Effiong

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

President Bola Tinubu’s recent ambassadorial nominations have continued to draw criticisms from civic advocates who question the integrity and suitaibility of some of the nominees.  

Among the critics, Chairman of UpdateAfrika Communications, Dr. Joseph Effiong, described the nominations as a travesty, arguing that the list reinforces the perception that Nigeria constantly rewards criminality and misdeeds.

Effiong alleged that the nominees were mostly people of questionable character, and not worthy to represent the image and voice of the country globally. 

Among the 32 nominees are former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) , Mahmood Yakubu; former presidential aide, Reno Omokri; former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and former Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. 

Th Public Relations expert argued that the quality of a country’s ambassadors reflects its direction, lamenting that most of the nominees are career politicians who have failed to deliver in their previous roles and morally challenged.

He particularly faulted the inclusion of former INEC helmsman, whom he said presided over a disputed and rigged election. 

He is worried that the progress the country craved may continue to delay, should the authority fails to duly reform its leadership and selection process.

He said: “No country on earth has prospered through a shambolic, corrupt and discredited leadership recruitment process. Nominees should be subjected to a thorough and uncompromising vetting.”

