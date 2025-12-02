NAF, UBEC Deepen Partnership to Guarantee Safe, Secure School Environment Nationwide

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) have strengthened their collaboration to enhance safety and security across basic education institutions nationwide, as part of ongoing efforts to protect learning environments from emerging threats.

This renewed commitment was made yesterday when the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Aisha Garba, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Air Marshal Aneke described education as “the foundation upon which a safer and more secure Nigeria is built,” noting that closer ties between security agencies and education authorities were now indispensable.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, highlighted NAF’s expanding role in promoting safe and technology-driven learning.

He noted that the Service runs 33 schools across the country – 20 primary and 13 secondary – which cater to both military and civilian children.

“Our responsibility extends beyond protecting communities to nurturing the future of the Nigerian child,” Ejodame said.

Air Marshal Aneke explained the NAF had already embarked on initiatives focused on teacher development, digital learning, and school infrastructure upgrades.

However, he emphasised that deeper collaboration with UBEC would help scale up these efforts, especially in deploying modern safe-school technologies and strengthening learning systems.

He stressed that “a well-educated child today becomes a productive citizen tomorrow,” highlighting the long-term national security benefits of safe, well-equipped schools.

He identified key areas of partnership, including support for expanding NAF schools to accommodate more pupils, joint teacher training initiatives, integration into UBEC’s digital education programmes, and enhanced quality assurance systems.

The CAS also welcomed UBEC’s Safe School Programme, noting that it would improve monitoring, accountability, and the protection of basic education facilities, particularly in communities affected by insecurity.

In her response, UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Aisha Garba, affirmed the Commission’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the Nigerian Air Force.

She commended the Service for its contributions to national development beyond its defence mandate, adding that “no education system can thrive without safety, and no security framework is complete without education.”

Dr. Garba endorsed the proposed areas of collaboration and assured that UBEC would continue engaging technically with NAF to strengthen school safety, improve learning delivery, and build resilience across the basic education sector.

The partnership reinforces NAF’s commitment to the national Safe School agenda and aligns with the broader Renewed Hope vision to ensure that every Nigerian child – whether in civilian or military communities – has access to quality education in a secure environment.