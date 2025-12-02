Kefas, Accompanied by Yilwatda, Visits Tinubu, Holds Defection Rally December 6

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Taraba State Governor, Abu Kefas, yesterday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Kefas, who last month defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was accompanied to the first floor office of the President by the National Chairman of the APC, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda.

The governor’s closed-door meeting with Tinubu was the first since he defected to the ruling party.

Kefas, was initially scheduled to be formally received into the APC via a reception rally on November 19, 2025 but had to be put on hold following the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State last month.

Although the agenda of President’s meeting with the Taraba governor was not made public, THISDAY learnt that the APC national chairman used the forum to formally present Kefas to Tinubu as the latest of the defecting governors to the ruling party.

Tinubu was said to have also been informed he’d be formally welcomed to the APC at a grand reception in Jalingo, on December 6.