I Want to Help Osun Out of Current Doldrum, Guber Hopeful, Omisore, Declares

•Alabi says party has not adopted any aspirant

•APC promises credible process at primary

•PDP holds governorship primary today

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Osun State governorship hopeful and former National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has said he is in the race to help take Osun State out of its current doldrum.

Taking a swipe at the current governor, Ademola Adeleke, Omisore said any governor dancing around would not appreciate the tenets of leadership and governance.

Omisore, who addressed journalists yesterday in Abuja after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms, said it was difficult to find any aspirant that beat his credentials.

He stated, “Of course, running for the state governorship, you will all agree with me that I have been in the party with experience. My pedigree, journey so far, speak volumes to the extent that in honesty and fairness, to find an aspirant that can beat my credentials again is difficult.

“You are all aware that my state is being headed by a dancing governor. Any governor that is dancing will not appreciate the tenets of leadership and governance. Governance is more a serious business than dancing.

“The projection towards anybody that is dancing in Government House shows actually the acumen and tolerance the people are made of. Can any serious person be dancing without drum or songs?”

Despite having nine aspirants contesting the party’s ticket, Omisore expressed optimism that he would win the governorship ticket.

When asked if he would support a consensus candidate by APC, the former deputy governor said whatever the party would do must be in accordance with the electoral process.

He stated, “As of today, we have nine aspirants. That presupposes the issue of consensus in line with our party guidelines. Whatever is going to be done must be done in accordance with the electoral process and whoever emerges becomes the party’s candidate.”

On what he was bringing to the table, Omisore said, “I was Deputy governor over 20 years ago. And each time I attempted to contest election, I came with different vigour and vision to the platform.

“I believe now that experience cannot be bought. The older the wine the sweeter the wine. So I believed Osun State is very lucky at this point in time for me to help them out of the doldrums.”

Meanwhile, the immediate past deputy governor of Osun State and governorship aspirant, Olugboyega Alabi, dismissed reports that the party had adopted a preferred candidate ahead of the August 8, 2026 governorship election. Alabi stated this on Monday at the APC national secretariat in Abuja after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms for the December 13, 2025 party primary.

“I am the deputy leader of the party in the state. There is no adoption of any aspirant in Osun State for the forthcoming election,” he said.

Alabi added that he received the support and blessings of his former boss, former governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, before picking the forms.

APC Assures of Credible Primary

The leadership of APC assured the governorship aspirants of a credible process ahead of the Osun governorship primary.

National Secretary of APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja.

The party, in a tweet via its official X handle said, “Osun State APC governorship aspirants were at the party’s national secretariat today to submit their nomination forms.

“The party leadership reaffirmed its commitment to a credible process ahead of the primaries and urged all aspirants to play by the rules and maintain decorum.”

Similarly, a governorship aspirant, Bola Oyebamiji, said the state needed a manager focused, credible and knowledgeable to drive that state to the highest pedestal.

Osun PDP Holds Primary Election Today

National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled the governorship primary election of the party to hold today in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The newly elected National Organising Secretary of PDP, Hon. Theophilus Shan, disclosed this yesterday.

Shan said, in a statement, “Sequel to the earlier notice of 28th October, 2025 to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of our party’s gubernatorial primaries, and the successful completion of congresses to elect ad-hoc delegates and National delegates in Osun State on the 24th and 29th of November, 2025.

‘’The party hereby reminds strategic stakeholders and the general public that the primaries to elect the gubernatorial candidate will hold as follows:

‘’Date: 2nd December, 2025; Venue: Atlantis Multipurpose Hall, Ring road, Osogbo, Osun State Time: 10am

‘’Furthermore, the Electoral Committee for the Primaries has been constituted and will oversee the conduct of the primaries accordingly.’’

He further said the candidates cleared for the primaries had been advised to behave in accordance with the provisions of the party’s constitution and in the interest of law and order, as any act of indiscipline will be severely punished.

But there were indications that Adeleke might have opted out of the scheduled governorship primary election because of the factional crisis in the party. In another development, former National Secretary of PDP, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, hinted that Adeleke might seek re-election in Accord Party, as PDP was no longer viable due to the leadership crisis plaguing the party at the centre.