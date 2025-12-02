Enugu Confident as Gov Mbah Launches Hi-tech Drones, Equipment, Patrol Vans to Boost Security

• Says we’ve no room for criminals in Enugu

•Anglican Bishop: We understand the consequences of porous Enugu to S’East

To further boost the security of lives and property, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has inaugurated hi-tech security equipment and patrol vehicles procured by the Enugu State Security Trust Fund, ESSTF.

This was even as he warned remnants of criminals in Enugu that the state had no room for them, promising to track, capture, defeat, and bring them to justice.

Items inaugurated were two state-of-the-art drones, 10 Hilux vehicles (4×4), 40 motorcycles, 400 bulletproof vests, and 400 bulletproof helmets.

Inaugurating the items at Government House, Enugu, on Monday, Governor Mbah who thanked Trustees of ESSTF for their commitment to strengthening security in the state, said the items would complement the administration’s existing investments in security, including the state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre, AI-enabled surveillance cameras across the state, and over 150 Distress Response Squad vehicles fitted with AI-embedded cameras.

He observed the administration’s achievements and humongous vision would have come to naught without the security of lives and property, but assured that his government would not rest on its oars and would continue to cooperate with the President Bola Tinubu Administration, which he said was working tirelessly to make sure the country is safe and secure.

“The security challenges we are having are local, and at the state level, we must also play our own role to ensure our localities are safe. So, these items will be deployed to ensure Enugu State remains the safest state in this country.

“We can confidently say that violent crimes have been reduced by over 80 per cent in Enugu State today. But as you know, we are not resting on our laurels because the criminals and bad elements we are dealing with are not resting, but are looking for any opportunity to breach our security.

“Security is one sector you may have scored 90 per cent, but just one breach can undermine all the successes you have accomplished.

“That is why we must invest heavily in equipment and infrastructure that enable us to nip crime in the bud and act quickly when one has been committed. That is why today’s event is reinforcing,” Mbah stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of ESSTF, Ike Chioke, who was represented by a member of the ESSTF Board of Trustees, Nath Udeh, said there was no longer any hiding place for criminals in Enugu State, adding that the inaugurated items would boost the governor’s efforts to position Enugu as the safest state to live and invest in.

He assured that ESSTF would do more, noting that the drastic improvement in security under the Mbah Administration was visible in the number of visitors and businesses presently coming into the state.

“Despite the number of flights now coming into Enugu, if you do not book on time, you do not get a seat. That tells you the amount of traffic now coming into Enugu.

“Some companies also want to have their retreats and a couple of assignments here in Enugu. These are signs to show that there is something nice happening here,” he added.

Throwing more light on the security items, the Executive Secretary of ESSTF, Engr. Chinedu Ani, explained that the two Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) drones would enable operations in any kind of terrain, as they would not need a runway to take off.

“The drones also have a coverage and a range of 100km and as far as I know, from this spot (Command and Control Centre), which is where we normally take off, the longest air distance in Enugu here is 90km. So, it has the capability to go beyond Enugu State. And also, we can cruise at 120km per hour. They are quite fast.

“Each drone has several cameras, including thermal camera, night vision and daytime vision. Those cameras can zoom up to so many kilometres from the position of the drone. So, it is a very powerful equipment that has a lot of technologies.

The cameras are also AI-equipped. So, they can do a lot of analysis. With the drones, we now have additional capability to track suspects, vehicles, and human beings anywhere within the state,” he explained.

A Trustee of ESSTF and the Anglican Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Onyekachi Onyia, justified the heavy investment in security, highlighting the state’s strategic place in the security and stability of the entire South East and the defunct Eastern Region. “We know the consequences of leaving Enugu porous. If terrorists are able to get through Enugu, the South East is finished. It will not end well,” he stated.