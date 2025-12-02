  • Tuesday, 2nd December, 2025

Bet9ja, Mainland BlockParty Announce Youth-Culture Partnership

Bet9ja has entered a new partnership with Mainland BlockParty as part of its plans to broaden its involvement in youth-focused events during the Detty December season.

The betting company said the collaboration will see it take part in a series of BlockParty events across Lagos in December, adding to its recent efforts to embed its brand in music, nightlife, and sports communities. Mainland BlockParty is one of the most popular youth gatherings in Lagos, drawing large crowds for its music-driven events.

In a statement, Senior Marketing Manager Jennifer Olatunji said the partnership reflects Bet9ja’s intention to engage young audiences through platforms they already identify with.

“This collaboration gives us a unique opportunity to engage directly with the youth, celebrate their individuality, and create meaningful touchpoints,” she said.

She referenced the company’s earlier cultural activations—the Bet9ja Champions Party in May and the Bet9ja Football Carnival in July—as part of its push into youth-centric spaces.

The collaboration is expected to feature a series of joint activities blending sport and music. According to Bet9ja, the aim is to strengthen its visibility among young Nigerians who dominate the entertainment and nightlife ecosystem.

Both organisations said the partnership would run through the festive season, with Bet9ja appearing at upcoming Mainland BlockParty events.

