Barau: Fully Developed, Keffi Polo Can Become National Unifying Force

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, has declared the Keffi Polo Tournament a powerful instrument of national unity, saying Nigeria stands to gain immensely if the sporting event is fully developed and supported as a national asset.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 10th Anniversary edition of the Keffi Polo Tournament in Keffi, Nasarawa State, yesterday, Barau said the tournament had grown beyond a sporting contest to become a meeting point for Nigerians across ethnic, political and social divides.

He said, “When you look around, you’ll find people from all parts of this country, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo and others.

“The game is bringing us together. Polo here in Keffi has become a unifying factor that strengthens our bond as a nation. If effectively developed, it will serve as a national unifying force and further develop our sporting potential.”

Barau, who has attended the last four editions of the tournament, commended the founder of the Keffi Polo Ranch and organiser of the tournament, Senator Ahmed Wadada, for consistently sustaining the initiative and introducing strong organisational improvements over the years.

He said, “I can see that this year is more organised and well-structured. I give kudos to Senator Wadada. This event is helping in many ways.

“The last time, it was used to raise funds for indigent children and the funds went a long way in giving them access to education. He should be encouraged to continue. We are ready to support you, financially and otherwise.”

The Deputy Senate President emphasised that beyond entertainment, polo had become a platform for philanthropy, youth engagement, tourism and investments, all of which contribute to national development.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Abdul Ningi, described the Keffi Polo Tournament as “a strong Nigerian brand” that has earned national and international recognition.

He said the tournament’s ability to attract participants and spectators from diverse backgrounds demonstrated the role of sports in strengthening unity.

Ningi said, “Our differences are minute compared to what unites us. What events like this show is that sports remain a major unifying factor. We must keep highlighting the positive aspects of this country.”

Ningi also praised President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to sports development, noting that if the provisions of the 2024 and 2025 budgets are fully implemented, the impact on Nigeria’s sports ecosystem would be transformative.

“All we can do is keep encouraging the President. We in the National Assembly will ensure that approvals coming through us help bring out the best in Nigerian sports,” he added.

For Senator Wadada, the 10th anniversary of the tournament is both a milestone and a call for greater commitment.

He said the tournament was conceived to forge global connections for Nasarawa State and deepen cultural integration.

“When polo started in this country, it wasn’t common. This is one of the reasons I established the Keffi Polo Ranch, to bring civilisation to my people and open up my state to the world,” Wadada said.

He noted the tournament now attracts players and guests from the United Kingdom, South America, Argentina, Dubai and across Nigeria, including captains of industry, politicians, top government officials and royal fathers.

“The presence of these personalities challenges me to do more. My goal is to ensure the next edition is even bigger,” he added.

Wadada expressed deep appreciation to the Nasarawa State Government, which he said had been unwavering in its support for polo development, especially initiatives aimed at improving access to education.

“Over the 10 years we’ve been here, the state government has been very supportive, particularly with tournaments linked to education development.

“The governor has remained committed to improving the education environment,” he said.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of a newly constructed pavilion named after the late George Coumantaros, founder of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), in honour of the company’s long-standing support for the Keffi Polo Ranch.

Dignitaries in attendance included the deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, royal fathers from within and outside the state, federal lawmakers, diplomats and captains of industry.

With this year’s anniversary marking a decade of continuous growth, stakeholders say Keffi Polo is fast evolving into one of Nigeria’s leading sports tourism assets, and, as Barau emphasised, a powerful force for national unity if fully nurtured and elevated to its full potential.