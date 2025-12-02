Alluding to Crisis, Adeleke Resigns from PDP

•Left opposition party since November 4

Confirming many weeks old speculation, the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, last night, resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, disclosed in a statement that his principal resigned from the party since November 4th, 2025.

Adeleke’s resignation letter was addressed to the PDP Chairman for Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde of Ede North Local government, Osun State.

He attributed his resignation to the ongoing crisis within the national leadership of the PDP.

“Due to the current crisis within the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect.”

Adeleke thanked the party for the “opportunities given to me for my election as Senator (represented Osun West) and as Governor of Osun State under the Peoples Democratic Party.”

A former National Secretary of PDP, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, had earlier hinted that Adeleke might seek reelection in the Accord Party.

He said the PDP was no longer viable for his aspiration due to the leadership crisis plaguing the party at the centre.

THISDAY gathered that Adeleke’s political base has been some sort of concern owing to the party’s leadership crisis, which was largely embroiled in legal matters.