Aiyedatiwa Inaugurates Amotekun’s Control Centre, Training Facility

•Says protecting lives, property remains govt priority

Fidelis David in Akure





Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said security governance was the responsibility of every citizen, describing it as “a continuous journey” demanding both public engagement and unwavering government support.

Aiyedatiwa affirmed that safeguarding lives and property remained the cornerstone of his administration under the “OUR EASE” policy thrust.

The governor made this disclosure at the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure, while commissioning the newly completed Command and Control Centre and Training Auditorium.

The event also featured the maiden Annual General Meeting of the Amotekun Corps Cooperative Society.

The governor described the facilities as crucial for improving operational efficiency, intelligence coordination, and officers’ tactical readiness.

He praised the corps’ leadership, particularly Commander Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, for the exceptional commitment and sacrifice invested in constructing the Command and Control Centre.

He assured them that the state government would provide appropriate support in recognition of this effort.

He, however, commended the strong collaboration among security agencies in Ondo State, noting that it has made the state one of the most peaceful in Nigeria.

Highlighting the importance of the Training Auditorium, he noted that modern security work demands not only physical capability but also knowledge, discipline, and controlled spaces for tactical and theoretical training.

He said the prompt release of funds for the facility reflected his administration’s commitment to the professional development and welfare of Amotekun personnel.