NSE Backs Tinubu’s Policy on Blue Economy, As Obasanjo, Makinde, Others Attend Ibadan Conference 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on Monday threw its weight behind the renewed emphasis on the blue economy by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, describing it as a strategic shift capable of accelerating the economic diversification and long-term sustainability of the country.

The President of the Society, Mrs. Margaret Oguntala, said this in Ibadan, during the pre-conference media briefing ahead of the 2025 International Engineering Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting.

She disclosed that no fewer than 6,500 engineers and their spouses have already registered online for the annual gathering holding from Monday until Friday in Ibadan, with more delegates including international participants expected to complete registration on-site.

According to her, the theme of this year’s conference, ‘Engineering innovation for a sustainable blue economy’, aligns with the Tinubu administration’s creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, which signals a deliberate shift away from the country’s long-standing reliance on crude oil revenues.

She said: “The blue economy represents vast opportunities on food security, climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, maritime transport and tourism. Our goal is to support the government by producing a practical and impactful roadmap that ensures the sustainable use of ocean and water-based resources for prosperity.”

This year’s conference is expected to draw a distinguished lineup of guests with President Tinubu expected as Distinguished Guest of Honour and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as Chief Host.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is a Fellow of the Society, will attend as Special Guest of Honour, while the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Chief Adegboyega Oyetola, is billed to deliver the keynote address.

The conference will feature plenary and technical sessions, exhibitions, cultural activities, group dynamics sessions, a Young Engineers’ programme and a dedicated schedule for spouses.

Oguntala added that during the event, the Society will confer its prestigious Fellowship on 481 engineers, while five eminent personalities will receive honourary fellowship awards for their contributions to engineering development.