Family Claims Right to Awujale Stool

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Fusengbuwa ruling house of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State has declared that it is eminently qualified for the throne of the Awujale of Ijebu-Ode.

A Prince from the family, Olawale Oriola Adeyemi, who is the first great-great-great-grandson of Olufadekemi, the first male child born during the reign of Oba Fusengbuwa, the 41st Awujale, in a statement made available to our correspondent, said the lineage is qualified for the stool of Awujale contrary to misconception in some quarters.

Olawale, who is a lawyer, emphasised that his claim rests on clear, direct male-line descent, supported by both historical documentation and chieftaincy laws of Ogun State.

He asserted that his claim is based on established succession arrangements and the historical traditions of Ijebu-Ode, expressing confidence that the Ogun State government and all authorities involved in the sacred duties of selecting the next Awujale will uphold due process and the rule of law.

He said: “I was raised in Ijebu-Ode under the tutelage of my grandfather, the late Prince Fasasi Adebisi Adeyemi (Obanlefa), former head of the Fusengbuwa ruling house who served from 1988 to 2013.”

“I was raised in Ijebu-Ode by my grandfather, the late Obanlefa. After graduating from the prestigious Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, my academic journey took me to the United States, where I earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the City University of New York, a Juris Doctorate (JD) from Hofstra University, and a Master of Law (LLM) in Securities and Financial Law from Georgetown University,” he said.

“We inherited not just his bloodline but also his integrity, discipline, and devotion to the Awujale institution. My sense of service to my fellow Ijebu inspired my investment in rebuilding the Olufadi/Obanlefa House at Ile Nla Compound, which will now serve as an administrative library and archive for the Fusengbuwa ruling house,” he added.

Prince Olawale cautioned that excluding descendants of the Obanlefa line, whose leadership was acknowledged by all ruling houses and by the Awujale himself, would set a dangerous precedent and reward revisionist narratives over legitimate heritage.

He concluded by expressing faith that the Ogun State Government and all authorities involved in the installation process, including the royal family, will dutifully follow the law in presenting a legally qualified candidate for the Awujale stool.