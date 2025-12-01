Edwin Clark University Honours Bade Adeshina With Honorary Doctorate Degree In Entrepreneural Finance and Management

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

He is a man of immense talents, a financial colossus whose sterling quality and expertise in the financial sector has continued to earn him accolades across the globe. If the name Bade Adeshina doesn’t sound familiar to you, it seems you haven’t paid much attention to his remarkable exploits in the Nigeria’s financial landscape where he has shone brilliantly for the past three decades.

Bade Adeshina is an exceptionally accomplished Nigerian who has done well for himself. Adeshina, a native of Osun State parades an intimidating curriculum vitae.

Apart from his degrees in Nigeria, Adeshina has gone ahead to acquire more knowledge. He has attended several globally recognized universities including Harvard. With his many accomplishments in the private and public sectors, it was a delight when the management of Edwin Clark University founded by the late elder stateman, Edwin Clark bestowed the highest honour on Adeshina.

Right) Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of ECU, Prof. Afolabi congratulating Dr. Adeshina after the conferment ceremony

In a letter sent to the financial titan, it stated “This distinguished award recognizes your remarkable accomplishments and leadership in the fields of finance, investment management, and governance. Your extensive career, spanning commercial and investment banking, discount house operations, pension management, and public service, reflects excellence, innovation, and commitment to national and international economic development.”

The University Senate noted, with particular admiration, your educational background with B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Finance from the University of Lagos, your Treasury Dealership Certificate with CIBN/Financial Market Dealers Association, and your Fellowships with several professional bodies including The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria, Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers, Institute of Directors Nigeria, and Nigerian Institute of Management, among others.

“Your sterling leadership as Chairman and Director of several reputable organizations, and your service as Special Adviser on Economic Planning, Budget and Development to the Government of Osun State, were further considered as evidence of your entrepreneurial distinction and dedication to national development.

On Saturday November 29th, 2025, Delta State stood still when chairman of Goldfield Group, a diversified financial services firm, Dr. Abimbade Abdulyekeen Adeshina popularly known as ‘Bade Adeshina’ was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Management Science (Honorary Causa) in Entrepreneural Finance and Management in recognition of his contribution to the country’s financial sector.

The Osun State born technocrat, was decorated with the honorary degree on November 29th during the combined 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Convocation Ceremonies held at the University Auditorium in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and academia.

Vice Chancellor of ECU, Prof. Samuel Tita Wara, in his address during the occasion, said the university proudly conferred its honorary doctorate degree on Dr. Adeshina, whom he described as an astute finance entrepreneur, manager, and administrator, for his exceptional leadership, innovation in financial management and dedication to human empowerment, which mirror the ideals of the University.

Acknowledging that great leaders inspire others not by power but example, Prof. Wara noted that Dr. Adeshina story is one of diligence, faith and national contribution.

“We celebrate your impact and support to the development and growth of Edwin Clark University in accordance with the aim of our Founder and Father, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark. We also appreciate you and your family for the support and donation to the University based on belief and commitment to education, thus extending opportunities for the less privileged in our communities”, the Vice-Chancellor added.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Adeshina said he was humbled for the recognition bestowed on him and accepted the award of Doctor of Management Science (D.MSc) (Honoris Causa) in Entrepreneurial Finance and Management with immense gratitude and respect for Edwin Clark University.

“I thank the Senate and leadership of Edwin Clark University for the confidence reposed in me and my work. Your recognition strengthens my belief that steady service, ethical leadership and commitment to learning remain essential for building strong institutions and a stronger nation”, he added.

Dr. Adeshina noted that his journey in finance, governance and institutional development had been shaped by the lessons gained through education, the guidance of the Almighty and the invaluable encouragement from his colleagues and his family.

He said further “I owe much to the people who stood by me, challenged me and supported my efforts and vision over the years. This award is not only a personal honour; it is a reminder for me to continue to contribute where my skills and experience can make a meaningful difference.

“I hope my story encourages young Nigerians to pursue excellence with discipline, and lead with integrity wherever they find themselves”, he added.

Dr. Adeshina reflected that on occasions such as this, “we must appreciate the role that citadels of learning in our country must continue to play in rebuilding Nigeria.

“This is so that our country may translate its enormous potentials into tangible assets; those priceless assets needed in a digital era where the best performing nations prioritize knowledge as key drivers of socio-economic transformation, as I reckon to be part of treasured mandate of Edwin Clark University. This university deserves all the support we as alumni can provide, to sustain and grow the dream of its founder – Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark”, he added.

Dr. Adeshina is a highly accomplished and versatile senior executive and board leader with over three decades of distinguished experience across commercial and investment banking, asset management, stockbroking, public service and financial consulting.

His career is marked by a consistent record of leadership in highly competitive and structured institutions, both in Nigeria and internationally.

Dr. Adeshina academic foundation includes a B.Sc. and M.Sc in Finance from the University of Lagos and a Diploma in Information Science/Systems from the University of Ibadan. He further enhanced his executive education through prestigious programs at world-renowned institutions including Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Kellogg School of Management and Wharton Business School.

He has held several C-suite and Board-level positions, demonstrating a capacity for strategic direction and governance. Dr. Adeshina served as the Managing Director/CEO of CDL Asset Management Limited, where he provided overall leadership and oversaw leadership a diverse portfolio including funds management, corporate finance and treasury services.

Previously, as General Manager at Marina International Limited, he honed his expertise in treasury, risk management and investment banking over a 15-year tenure. His public service commitment was demonstrated in a cabinet-level role as Special Adviser and Head of the Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development for the State of Osun, where he spearheaded budget preparation, economic planning and public procurement reforms.

Dr. Adeshina currently serves as Chairman for several entities including the Goldfield Group, a diversified financial services firm and Health Assur Ltd. He is also the Founder/Director of Ultra Goldfield Logistics Limited, UK, a venture leveraging AI and machine learning in the logistics sector. His extensive directorship include past roles on the boards of Premium Pension Limited and CDL Capital Market Limited.

Under his watch, Goldfield Group, which comprises organisations offering financial and management consulting to high net worth individuals; corporate and project finance advisory services, securities brokerage and real estate investment/management as well as pension funds management, has become the toast of clients from diverse sectors.

The financial guru is a distinguished fellow of multiple professional bodies including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB), the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (FCIP) and the Institute of Directors, Nigeria.

His deep industry engagement is further evidenced by his membership on numerous high-level committees, particularly in audit, risk, investment and governance across the banking, pension and public sectors.

A prolific contributor to his field, Dr. Adeshina has authored over 40 publications and presented numerous papers on topics ranging from financial risk management and pension governance to economic development. Combining strong analytical, organizational and problem-solving skills with a reputation for high integrity.

Reacting to the award bestowed on Dr. Adeshina, an elated Alhaja Asisat Olanike Adeshina described her husband of 40 years as a very meticulous person who has been able to gather grace to where he is today.

She said the family was happy for the recognition bestowed on her husband in far away South-South region adding “Its not easy but we, as a family, we are happy for this recognition.

“Now adding this feather to his cap, I am so grateful to Almighty God to witness this. I am happy its coming from Edwin Clark University, South-South as we call the area even though we are from South-West but I am happy its coming from somewhere we dont have a root”, she added.

A long standing friend of the awardee, Mr. Ade Odunewu also described Dr. Adeshina as a thorough bread professional, a very thorough and humble person.

He said he had witnessed some other awards bestowed on him in the past and now this from Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo adding “He is a very respected person, a banker of repute for many years.

Odunewu said Dr. Adeshina deserved the award by ECU having been part of a management and running of some universities in the past recalling his role as a council member of Ladoke Akintola University.

Barrister S. K. Babalola, who happens to be Dr. Adeshina’s Best Man during his wedding 40 years ago, described the honorary doctorate degree award on his friend as a manifestation of the awardee’s tenacity of purpose.

“Adeshina is somebody that is highly methodical, highly resourceful and very tenacious in whatever he believes in. He is one person that gives his whole to whatever he believes in”, he added.

Prince Labi Emokpare expressed appreciation to Edwin Clark University for recognizing the man he said to have paid his dues to humanity.

“I think he deserves more than this. He is a great person, very straight forward and I can tell you he has paid his dues to this country. He has done very well for humanity, for the communities of this country. I wish him more winnings”, he added.

For Dr. Bade Adeshina, indeed, it is an honour well deserved.