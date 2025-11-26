Amupitan: Polls Integrity Non Negotiable



Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has insisted that the integrity of elections under his leadership was non negotiable.



Amupitan disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the swearing-in of Prof. Adeniran Tella as a Resident Electoral Commissioner of Oyo state.



He stated: “My tenure as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission began with a clear and unwavering mandate: to deliver free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive elections that genuinely reflect the will of the Nigerian people.



“This mission is not merely a regulatory obligation; it is a moral and legal duty we owe to every citizen. The credibility of our electoral system is the very foundation upon which our democracy stands.

“Your role as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) is absolutely critical to the success of this democratic project. I must be unequivocal and I admonish you that the integrity of our elections is non-negotiable.”



Amupitan stressed that his swearing-in was a profound responsibility, placing him at the forefront of Nigeria’s democratic journey in one of our states.



He charged him to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in every action you take.

“As I have emphasised to my colleagues, and I now emphasise to you: Any compromise on our values or our procedures shall not be tolerated.

“You must focus on transparency, strictly adhering to every guideline and every procedure laid out by the Commission and the Electoral Act.

“We also have a moral and legal obligation to ensure the electoral system is above reproach. Any misconduct, whether by omission or commission, shall not be accepted.

“Your primary goal must be to instill in the voters of your state the confidence that their choice truly counts.

“We are resolved to combat all forms of election rigging, including the menace of vote-buying. The eyes of the nation are upon us. The public trust placed in INEC is sacred,”Amupitan stated.